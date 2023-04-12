'Insulting and defamatory' - PSG boss Christophe Galtier denies allegations of racism during time as Nice manager

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has vehemently denied allegations of racism during his time as head coach of Nice.

Reports emerged on Wednesday morning that Galtier had been accused of making racist remarks about Black and Muslim players during his one-season tenure at Nice in 2021-22.

A leaked email from former Nice director of football, Julien Fournier, detailed a number of alleged racist comments made by Galtier.

The manager has denied the allegations in a statement released through his lawyer, saying he was "stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory" claims made against him. Galtier also vowed to take legal action.

PSG's ultras released a statement addressing the accusations against Galtier, calling for him to leave his role if he is found guilty of making the comments.

"The Ultras Paris Collective is closely following the Galtier case," they said. "If the facts he is accused of are proven, it is not acceptable that this person remains in the organizational chart of the club. We recall that we have always taken a stand against all forms of discrimination.”

PSG are yet to comment on the situation and, as things stand, Galtier will be in the dugout for the top-of-the-table clash against Lens this weekend.