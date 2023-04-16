PSG manager Christophe Galtier claims that his life "has been enriched by diversity" in response to racism accusations

The PSG manager has been under fire since the release of a leaked email, obtained by RMC Sport, in which he is alleged to have made racist comments about black and Muslim players while he was managing Nice.

As GOAL reported in this explainer, Galtier has denied the accusations once already, but PSG's ultras have argued that, if the allegations are proven to be correct, he should be sacked.

Galtier, according to the leaked email from Julien Fournier, formerly Nice's director of football, is alleged to have said that Nice had too many black and Muslim players, while also failing to allow Muslim players to observe Ramadan. Another allegation centres on Galtier refusing to sign a player based on their religious beliefs.

Galtier has spoken about the allegations in a press conference - prior to the game against Lens - and has also instructed his lawyer to take legal action against Fournier, with a statement claiming the allegations were "insulting and defamatory".

Following PSG's victory - they beat 10-man Lens 3-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Lionel Messi after Salis Abdul Samed was sent off in the 19th minute - Galtier was again questioned, by Canal+ Foot, and pleaded his innocence for a second time.

He said: “It was important to win. As much as we benefited from the numerical advantage, as much in the second half, we let ourselves go a little.

"We should have been more serious and more aggressive offensively. We have given hope to Lens. But, we took advantage of the numerical superiority. I end the week tired, the nights were short. But always with as much determination.

"The family is fine, where it should be. You have to take refuge in work. I never thought of giving up. The players were diligent and that's a strong signal. Support from other coaches? Yes, it is important to have a lot of support. Public and on a personal level. It is heartwarming. Of course, it's fun. But there are also a lot of people who don't care about this support. All my life, I have been enriched by diversity”.

PSG face Angers on Friday.