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Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024-25, but how many pieces of an intricate puzzle are they missing when it comes to repeating those heroics? Former Reds star Paul Ince has told GOAL that at least three additions are required at Anfield - with it possible that more may be needed as some senior superstars run their respective contracts down.

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Free agency beckons for some

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who fills the captain’s armband, will be departing Merseyside as a free agent in the summer of 2027 when his deal expires. There is a chance that long-serving Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will head in the same direction.

There is still time in which to open and complete extension talks with key figures, as Liverpool do not want to find themselves in a position where they are having to reinforce from back to front across a single transfer window.

Liverpool have spent big on transfers

They did spend big immediately after claiming their last top-flight crown, with the record books being rewritten as the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were acquired. They failed to establish another domestic dynasty at Anfield - which ultimately led to head coach Arne Slot losing his job.

Andoni Iraola is now calling shots from the dugout and has been given cash to splash himself, with £123 million ($162m) being invested in Champions League-winning former Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. He is yet to produce his best on a consistent basis.

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The Reds do, however, look to be well stocked in the attacking department. It is in defence, with Barcelona-owned loanee Ronald Araujo currently operating as a makeshift right-back, that a serious refresh may be required - especially with Van Dijk taking in a long goodbye.

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How do the Reds become title challengers?

Ince admits as much, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder - who was speaking in association with freebets.com - telling GOAL when asked how many fresh faces are required in order to become title contenders once more: “If you look at Van Dijk now, he's 35, but he's still got it. He still can play. He's a very good player. He's a great player, Van Dijk. But as you get older, it becomes tougher. And you've seen at times this year where he's been turned and he can't get back. But he's still a world-class defender.

“[Jeremy] Jacquet’s come in and I think he's been absolutely brilliant. But then you've got Araujo playing at the right back. He was a centre-half when he was at Barcelona. [Milos] Kerkez has not really done it for me at left-back.

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“Midfield, the young lad [Trey] Nyoni in there, I think he's going to be a top, top player. Barcola has still got to click. If Liverpool can get these players clicking - Wirtz, Barcola, Isak, that's a hell of a front three. Rio [Ngumoha] coming in also.

“But they need another centre-half. They definitely need two full-backs, without a doubt. I think letting [Andy] Robertson go to Spurs might have been a bit of a mistake. And obviously Trent [Alexander-Arnold] going to Real Madrid, he wanted to leave.

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“They need two full-backs without a doubt. I still think Alisson's still got another couple of years. If you can get that front three clicking with Gakpo, then I think they'll be decent.

“Arsenal are obviously clear favourites to win it, but they are not playing great. There's a long, long way to go. A lot of things that can happen. And if Liverpool do click, especially at Anfield, you can’t rule them out of the title race just yet.”

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Home date with Man Utd next up

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table as things stand, having taken 18 points from 10 games so far. They are already nine adrift of defending champions Arsenal, but are not completely out of contention just yet.

A morale-boosting result could be picked up in their next outing, with a return to action after the November international break set to be made when welcoming old adversaries Manchester United - and their new boss Mauricio Pochettino - to Anfield on Sunday.