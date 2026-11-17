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Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL that “everybody in Germany” could have told Liverpool that Jeremie Frimpong was no Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement, with the Netherlands international more of a winger than a full-back. With that in mind, a £29.5 million ($39m) transfer continues to raise eyebrows and plenty of questions for a man that once turned out at Anfield.

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Transfer records smashed by Reds

During the summer of 2025, on the back of a Premier League title triumph that was enjoyed under the guidance of Arne Slot, the Reds decided to spend big on building a squad that they hoped would become a dominant force in the domestic English game.

Recruitment records were smashed on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, who each came with nine-figure price tags, while Bundesliga champion Frimpong was also prised away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Successor to Alexander-Arnold required

Liverpool had a spot to fill on the right side of their defence, with home-grown star Alexander-Arnold departing for Real Madrid after allowing his contract to run down. The England international was known for his buccaneering style, with the Merseyside native often looking more comfortable going forward than he did when being forced onto the back foot.

Frimpong was considered to tick similar boxes, having registered 19 goals and a healthy haul of assists across his last two campaigns in Germany. The jet-heeled 25-year-old has, however, found the going tough in England.

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He has slipped behind loan star Ronaldo Araujo in the pecking order this season, despite the Barcelona-owned Uruguayan being more of a natural centre-half. Questions are being asked of Frimpong’s future at Anfield, with a move in the January window of 2027 being mooted.

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Was Frimpong ever the right choice?

Asked if the Dutchman was ever right for the Reds, given his penchant for flying down the flanks, ex-Liverpool midfielder Hamann - who was speaking in association with Lottoland Live Casino - told GOAL: “If they called me, I could have told them that. They could have called pretty much everybody in Germany who watched him play.

“Fantastic player going forward. Obviously, the Premier League is more competitive and with Wirtz in the side, they [Leverkusen] picked teams apart because they had so much possession. Teams got tired and then with Wirtz in the team and his [Frimpong’s] pace, he scored a lot of goals and set a lot of goals up.

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“But he was never a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. He's a wing-back. If anything, he's a winger rather than a full-back. I'm not too sure what the thinking behind it was because he doesn't like defending and he shouldn't be defending because that's certainly not his strength.

“I was surprised. He is a player you can buy and play the odd game when you play at home against a lesser team, you can play him at full-back and get away with it. He can play as a winger. I think he’s a decent sub. But I was surprised at the money they paid for him.”

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Dutch star could be sold in January window

Frimpong signed a five-year contract when linking up with Liverpool, as he was considered to be a long-term addition to the Reds’ ranks. It now appears unlikely that 24 months of that agreement will be completed.

Andoni Iraola is now calling shots from the dugout at Anfield, and he does not appear to be entirely convinced by the Dutch flyer. Funds can be raised from any sale, which could then be put towards bringing Araujo in on a permanent basis or finding another alternative right-back.