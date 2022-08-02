Premier League: Injuries, suspensions & close to bans at Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and every team

Full list of injuries, suspensions and players close to bans at each Premier League club

The 2022-23 Premier League season promises plenty of excitement and all 20 teams aiming to compete, while also hoping that their team remains free of major injuries and suspensions.

Who are the players that each team is missing due to injuries and suspensions? GOAL can keep you up-to-date with the full list of players missing in action for each Premier League team below.

Injuries: None Doubtful: Kieran Tierney Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: None Doubtful: Ezri Konsa Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Ryan Fredericks Doubtful: Lloyd Kelly Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock Doubtful: Christian Nørgaard Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Jakub Moder Doubtful: Kacper Kozlowski Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Timo Werner, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Cesar Azpilicueta Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: James McArthur, Jack Butland Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Andros Townsend Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: None Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas Doubtful: Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: None Doubtful: Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Ryan Bertrand Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher Doubtful: Alisson Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Aymeric Laporte Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Raphael Varane Doubtful: Scott McTominay Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Jonjo Shelvey, Fede Fernandez, Jamal Lewis Doubtful: Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: None Doubtful: Ryan Yates Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Nathan Tella, Tino Livramento Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Oliver Skipp Doubtful: Ben Davies Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban:

Injuries: Nayef Aguerd Doubtful: None Suspensions: None One yellow card away from ban: