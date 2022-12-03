Pochettino claims Man City boss Guardiola should have lost his job 'seven or eight times' if he was sacked by PSG for Champions League failure
- Pochettino left PSG after one full season
- Rumours he left due to dire UCL performance
- Called out Pep's European record at City
WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino left his job as Paris Saint-Germain boss in the summer after just 17 months in charge of the Parisians. Despite winning the league, many considered last season a failure for the French giants as they fell at the round of 16 stage of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
WHAT HE SAID: Pochettino hit out at critics who said his underwhelming performance in Europe was the reason for his dismissal, suggesting if that was the case, then perhaps other managers such as Guardiola should have received the same fate.
He said: "If [I left] PSG for not winning the Champions League, Guardiola should have already been sacked seven or eight times! These are different realities."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neither PSG nor Manchester City have ever won European football's biggest prize. Both sides have undergone major transitions in the past decade, with overseas investment turning them into powerhouses of world football, with just the Champions League missing from their respective trophy cabinets.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? The ex-Spurs boss is currently unemployed, but is looking for a new job. He recently suggested he would not want to drop down from the level of player he coached while at PSG, and also suggested he is open to international management.
