'I'm p*ssed off' - Low angry as Germany throw away lead three times in friendly draw with Turkey

The boss showed his anger as his team failed to win despite being in a strong position on several occasions on Wednesday evening

A "p*ssed off and disappointed" Joachim Low failed to hide his displeasure as squandered their lead on three occasions to draw 3-3 with Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday evening.

The Germans have failed to win a match in 2020 but were only minutes away from ending that record until Kenan Karaman's stoppage-time strike earned a point for in Cologne.

Julian Draxler had given the home side the lead on the stroke of half-time, but that advantage disappeared five minutes into the second half as Ozan Tufan restored parity.

After a debut goal from Florian Neuhaus again gave Germany the advantage, Efecan Karaca struck back for the visiting side shortly after.

When Luca Waldschmidt scored his first international goal with nine minutes to go, Germany looked set to break their 2020 winning duck, until Karaman popped up to have the final say.

In his post-match press conference, an angry Low said a losing mentality had crept into the squad and criticised the team for failing to take their opportunities.

"The problem has been around for a long time," Low said. "This team, which has never played together like this, cannot be blamed. That has happened to the other players as well. I am disappointed and p*ssed off, that is the right word.

"There are several reasons. One is our chance conversion - they wouldn’t have come back from being 3-2 down. You need to be able to deal with pressure while on the ball and not keep giving it away in easy situations.

"You need to receive the ball and be assertive with it. If you don’t do some things well, you will concede goals. We can’t let in a goal during this period. We will work on this when all the players are back. We need to speak about this."

After several cancelled fixtures and the postponement of to next year, the Germans have drawn all three of their matches this calendar year, with 1-1 draws against and in their other games.

They will have the opportunity to bounce back on Saturday in a Nations League match against - who are coming off a 7-1 belting by - before finishing the international break with a clash against Switzerland in the same competition.