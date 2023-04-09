PGMOL investigating Andrew Robertson clash with linesman that allegedly saw Liverpool man struck by elbow

PGMOL are investigating Andrew Robertson's clash with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, as an elbow was allegedly thrown at the Liverpool star

WHAT HAPPENED? Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to catch the Liverpool full-back with his elbow when he protested to the official after the half-time whistle during the clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Professional Game Match Officials Board confirmed that the incident will be investigated, saying in a statement: "PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

Asked about the incident after the game, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "Nothing. I know it happened but I didn’t watch it. If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident came as Liverpool trailed 2-1 against Arsenal. Robertson protested to his team-mates and captain Jordan Henderson came to the Scotland star's defence. Liverpool managed to equalise late in the game as they secured a 2-2 draw.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are in action again on April 17 when they take on Leeds at Elland Road.