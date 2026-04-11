Pérez brushed aside the warning, yet Laporta had forecast that Mbappé would disrupt the Real Madrid dressing room

The corridors of the Santiago Bernabéu are in turmoil as French star Kylian Mbappé enters his second season; goal-scoring statistics alone are no longer enough to convince the fans or the pundits.

With Los Blancos still trophy-less after two campaigns, doubts are growing about Florentino Pérez’s “New Galácticos” project.

Laporta’s words resurface

As the on-pitch crisis deepened, social media and the wider football world recalled the “prophetic” comments made by Barcelona president Joan Laporta in March 2024 to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Speaking confidently in March 2024, Laporta warned that Mbappé’s arrival would not be a “gift,” as many assumed, but a “trigger” for internal crises.

Read also: “A dagger in Slot’s back”… How Salah is adding fuel to Liverpool’s raging fire!

He explained, “They have a problem there… They will have to sell a player because the two of them [Mbappé and Vinícius] don’t occupy the same position. And when it comes to wages, this will certainly cause friction in the dressing room.”

The identity dilemma

Two years on, Laporta’s warning looks prescient: rather than parting with any of its stars upon Mbappé’s arrival, the club now confronts intricate tactical dilemmas.

The manager has yet to find a system that harmonises Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, as both naturally gravitate to the left wing, robbing the team of its attacking balance and the identity that defined it in recent years.

The ripple effect has reached the dressing room: reports claim that talks over Vinícius Júnior’s contract renewal have stalled, with the Brazilian seeking a pay rise to match his market value relative to the club’s new No. 10.

Read also: Madrid’s fiery attack: La Liga decided in the ‘dark rooms’



Goals alone do not guarantee titles, and some analysts argue that his arrival has weakened the team’s collective identity.

While Mbappé has racked up impressive personal statistics, critics point out that his goals have not yet brought silverware, and some even argue that his arrival has disrupted the team’s collective identity.

Real Madrid now needs an internal “clean-up” to salvage its sporting project, amid growing speculation that Pérez misjudged the consequences of this billion-euro deal.