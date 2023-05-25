'I'm so happy!' - Paul Pogba celebrates arrival of third child amid injury nightmare at Juventus

- Pogba welcomed his third child
- Shared news on social media
- Currently recovering from injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of his third child, expressing his happiness.
The Frenchman posted a screenshot of himself on FaceTime with his Bolivian wife, Maria Zulay Pogba Salaues, and his newborn son, and two more photos of themselves in the hospital room.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has endured an injury-plagued tenure since returning to Juventus last summer. His season was brought to a premature end with a low-grade thigh injury in Juve's 2-0 win over Cremonese on May 14, limping off the pitch in tears just 23 minutes after kick-off.
Having suffered six injuries during the course of the season, Pogba has been limited to just 10 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The 30-year-old will not be seen in action this season following his injury and will hope to have a good pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 season as he eyes a return to his best.