Pascal Struijk fires Leeds United into the FA Cup semi-finals after a thrilling match against West Ham United

Following in the footsteps of Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton, Leeds United have also reached the FA Cup semi-finals. After a thrilling encounter against West Ham United (2-2), which went to extra time thanks to goals in the 93rd and 96th minutes, Leeds proved more clinical from the penalty spot. The winning penalty was converted by Pascal Struijk.

After just under half an hour of play, it was Leeds who opened the scoring at the London Stadium. Noah Okafor found space for Ao Tanaka, who turned away superbly from his direct opponent and fired the ball past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and onto the crossbar: 0-1.

With fifteen minutes to go, the match seemed decided when the visitors made it 0-2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty, and with that, Leeds seemed to have enough for the semi-finals, especially as the score was still 0-2 in the 92nd minute.

In the 93rd minute, however, the match suddenly came to life again. Jarrod Bowen saw his thunderous strike hit the post, but breathed a sigh of relief when Matheus Fernandes slotted home the rebound.

The supporters, some of whom were already outside the stadium, were suddenly filled with hope again, and three minutes after the goal that brought them back into the game, the equaliser arrived. Adama Traoré delicately played the ball into the box and Axel Disasi finished with a sliding shot: 2-2.

In the extra time that followed, West Ham looked set to strike quickly, but Taty Castellanos’s goal was ruled out for offside. West Ham goalkeeper Areola had to be substituted for debutant Finley Herrick towards the end of extra time due to injury.

In the penalty shoot-out, Herrick immediately saved Leeds’ first penalty, taken by Joël Piroe. But the next penalty, taken by Bowen, was also missed. The following five penalties were all converted, after which Pablo missed for West Ham. Struijk then scored the winner.