Paolo Maldini hits out at AC Milan’s owners after Champions League exit to Inter: ‘We are not built to handle two tournaments, they know that’

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan's dreams of winning the European Cup were ended by rivals Inter after they were knocked out of the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate on Tuesday. Director Paolo Maldini believes the Rossoneri don't have a strong enough squad to compete at home and abroad and says the owners are well aware of the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As we said last season, we are not yet built to handle two tournaments. We said that to the media, but also to the club owners, so they know that full well," he told Sport Mediaset. "This journey started four years ago, which took great results, both economic and sporting, built a young foundation to the squad and there are roughly three years difference in the average age of our squad to Inter’s and that lack of experience tells at this level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan must now try to secure a place in next season's Champions League in their final three Serie A games of the 2022-23 campaign. The Rossoneri currently lie fifth, four points off Lazio in the final Champions League qualification spot, but could be moved up if Juventus are docked points again. The Turin giants have seen a 15-point deduction temporarily reinstated but boss Massimiliano Allegri has said he fears further action against his team.

WHAT NEXT? Milan are back in action on Saturday in Serie A when they host already-relegated Sampdoria at San Siro.