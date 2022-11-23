'They are all in pain' - Argentina dressing room reaction to Saudi Arabia World Cup shock revealed by Scaloni after 'sad day'

Lionel Scaloni has admitted Argentina are in ''pain'' after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener.

Argentina suffer shock defeat to Saudi Arabia

Scaloni says squad are suffering

Admits they want to turn situation around quickly

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina were on the end of one of the most shocking World Cup upsets on Tuesday when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Despite taking the lead within 10 minutes thanks to Lionel Messi's penalty, Scaloni's men were unable to score again, and conceded two goals in five second-half minutes before going on to lose their opening game in the tournament for the first time since 1990.

WHAT HE SAID: ''It is difficult to understand because in 4-5 minutes, they scored both goals," Scaloni told reporters. "I think they were the only shots on goal. There is no other choice but to get up. We don't have to analyse more than that. It's a sad day but head up and keep going. The first half was all ours. At halftime we said that the situation was strange. They are all in pain but wanting to turn the situation around. It's about winning the following games and that's where we're at."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and his teammates will be rueing their missed chances. In the first half alone he and Lauturo Martinez had three goals disallowed between them, and in the second 45, heroics from Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper, Mohammed Alowais ensured that his nation completed a historic win.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? A crunch match against Mexico on November 26 is the next challenge for Scaloni's men as they look to regain some ground in Group C.