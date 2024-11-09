NYCFC upset Cincinnati on penalty kicks to advance to Eastern Conference semifinals

Penalty kicks were needed to help NYCFC past third-seeded Cincinnati, as New York overturned a 1-0 series deficit to make it to the last eight

New York City FC won a chaotic penalty shootout, 6-5, after a dour scoreless draw with Cincinnati inside 90 minutes to advance to the Eastern Conference semi finals.

Mitja Ilenic played hero for NYCFC, burying the Pigeons' ninth penalty kick in an error-filled shoutout to send his side into the next round - and finish a dour 0-0 contest in exciting fashion. Goalkeeper Matt Freese offered the drama first. The NYCFC keeper saved Cincinnati's fourth penalty, denying Pavel Bucha with a comfortable stop to his left. Thiago Martins might have won it as the fifth penalty taker, but Roman Celentano's heroics kept Martins out. Both sides made their sixth penalties, only for two misses on their seventh and eighth rounds. Freese saved again in the ninth, before Ilenic smashed his home to secure the win.

It made a significant change from a regular time that offered little entertainment as neither side had a clear look on goal. NYCFC, for their part, didn't put an effort on frame until the 97th minute, while the two sides combined for 25 fouls. By the end of it all, the Pigeons were content to bunker defensively and play for penalties.

With the win, sixth seeded NYCFC downed favored third-seeded Cincinnati. The Pigeons lost the first game narrowly, but turned the series around in dramatic fashion to set up a Hudson River Derby against New York Red Bulls in the next round. NYCFC won MLS Cup in 2021, while Cincinnati's quest for a first title continues.