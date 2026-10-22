German hero! Woltemade leads Bianconeri fightback to keep unbeaten European run alive

Juventus forward Nick Woltemade proved instrumental in salvaging a 2-2 Europa League draw against Stade Rennais, providing an assist before scoring from the penalty spot. The German striker called on his team-mates to maintain their positive energy following a demanding week.
Woltemade drives Juventus fightback at Allianz Stadium
German forward Nick Woltemade delivered an outstanding individual performance to earn Juventus a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League. Woltemade set up Zeki Celik for Juve's fifth-minute opener before clinically converting a 66th-minute penalty.
The result preserved Juventus' unbeaten record in the league phase following earlier results against European opposition.
Woltemade remained a constant threat throughout, nearly netting a second-half winner through two late aerial efforts.
Forward calls for positive energy and continued belief
Speaking after the match, Woltemade highlighted the importance of moving past recent domestic setbacks and showing character in Europe. "We had to keep believing and fighting," Woltemade told Sky.
"We needed to turn the page after the Lazio game and find positive energy, especially tonight."
"We did everything we could to win, but it wasn't to be. Now we have to keep moving forward... with this kind of energy, things will go well," the German striker added.
Koopmeiners and Spalletti salute squad response
Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners praised the team's second-half dominance, insisting the Bianconeri deserved all three points. "The way we responded in the second half was significant... I think we deserved to win in the second half," Koopmeiners noted.
Manager Luciano Spalletti also commended Woltemade and his team-mates for refusing to buckle after going behind.
"Those moments could have knocked us down, but the players kept playing, making decisions and working towards a solution," Spalletti observed.
Bianconeri focus on European progression
With Woltemade operating at the heart of Juventus' attack, the Turin giants remain well-positioned in the Europa League standings.
Spalletti's side will look to maintain their unbeaten European momentum when they face AZ Alkmaar in their next group fixture.
Juventus now return to domestic focus before travelling to the Netherlands in November.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.