Neymar accuser testifies for six hours to Sao Paulo police

Ms. Najila Trindade gave six hours of testimony to local authorities over her claim she was raped by the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star

The 26-year-old woman who has accused star Neymar of rape testified to Sao Paulo police on Friday for six hours.

Najila Trindade was escorted to the police station by officers at midday, with a black jacket covering her head, through a scrum of media to deliver her testimony.

After her testimony, she was carried out of the police station by her lawyer and did not speak to reporters.

Though police have confirmed a complaint has been made against Neymar, they have maintained silence over the case and no details of Ms. Trindade’s testimony were released.

Ms. Trindade previously grave an interview to SBT Brasil, a Brazilian television channel, detailing her version of the events which allegedly took place on May 15 at a hotel in Paris, calling them: "an assault together with rape".

She claimed that while her intention was to have sex with the star, she requested he wear a condom and alleges he refused and became aggressive.

Neymar has denied the accusations and has not been charged with any crime. He has yet to testify to authorities over the allegation.

The Brazil star has spoken with Rio de Janeiro police over his publication of videos and messages allegedly of his accuser to his Instagram account without her approval.

The messages and images were originally posted on Sunday morning to defend himself against the charges and were later removed.

Neymar’s father claimed he preferred “an internet crime to rape” and said the images were censored and the name of the woman not revealed.

After testifying for that investigation at the Virtual Crimes precinct on Thursday, Neymar thanked fans for their support while his lawyer, Maira Fernandes, claims to be confident her client will be found innocent.

On the field, Neymar is out of the Copa America after he sustained an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar which saw him exit the contest after 21 minutes.

PSG released a statement on Thursday saying they would evaluate his injury to determine his recovery time.

Neymar has since been replaced by Chelsea star Willian on Brazil’s Copa America roster for the tournament, which kicks off with the hosting Selecao facing on June 14.