Willian replaces injured Neymar in Brazil Copa America squad

star Willian has been chosen to replace Neymar after the forward was forced out of 's Copa America plans, Goal can confirm.

Neymar's Copa hopes were vanquished on Wednesday when he suffered an ankle injury early in his team's friendly victory over .

And while Lucas Moura of and 's Vinicius Junior had been mentioned as replacements, the Blues winger has ultimately received the nod.

Article continues below

Willian will now have to return to his native Brazil from vacations in Israel, after missing out on Tite's original 23-man call-up.

More to Follow...