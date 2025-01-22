New Apple TV+ documentary 'Onside' to get MLS fans in the mood for 2025 season as Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Cavan Sullivan & more feature

As the 2025 MLS campaign gets set for the big kick-off, Apple TV+ aim to whet the appetites of supporters across America.

With the greatest player of all time now plying his trade there, a host of Hollywood stars scattered among the franchises and some of the most colorful fans in the world, Major League Soccer is really growing in stature as we head into 2025 - and Apple TV+ explores that in a brand new documentary.

'Onside: Major League Soccer' looks back at the 2024 season in MLS, with key insight from figures such as Inter Miami owner David Beckham, FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Hoonan, legendary French striker Olivier Giroud and wonderkid Cavan Sullivan.

Of course, Lionel Messi enjoyed his first full season at Inter Miami last year and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner inspired the team to their first-ever Supporters' Shield, ensuring the prestige of qualification to the 2025 Club World Cup in the process. For all Miami's league success, though, it was LA Galaxy - led by Joseph Paintsil and Marco Reus - who lifted the MLS Cup in the playoffs.

As the documentary reflects, the reverberations of Messi's arrival have been felt across MLS, with players at the other teams inevitably raising their games against the GOAT and even more big-name players joining the ranks. 'Onside' tells the exhilarating story of the 2024 MLS season through the eyes of those who lived it - here's everything you need to know.

Watch the trailer for 'Onside: Major League Soccer'

Get a flavor of what the new MLS documentary touches on in the trailer.

When is the new MLS documentary released?

'Onside: Major League Soccer' is due for release worldwide on February 21, 2025 - just in time for the opening weekend of the 2025 MLS season, which kicks off on February 22 with the mouthwatering curtain-raiser game between Inter Miami and New York City FC.

Where to watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer'

Fans wishing to watch 'Onside: Major League Soccer' will need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 a month in the United States, but also includes a 7-day free trial, so you can see what you think of the service.

While you will need the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to stream all MLS games live, a selection of games are available to Apple TV+ subscribers and there are also a number of fascinating sports documentaries, including 'Messi Meets America', which follows the Argentine's first year Stateside.

As well as that, Apple TV+ boasts no shortage of brilliant TV series, including award-winning comedy Ted Lasso, the gripping sci-fi drama Severance and the black comedy thriller Bad Sisters, among others.

