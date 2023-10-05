Messi Meets America: Release date, trailer & where to watch exciting new documentary about Inter Miami star

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the latest sports documentary about Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi shook up soccer in the United States when he joined Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami in 2023, having just guided Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory.

Now, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has shone for feted European clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, is the subject of a new documentary, detailing his sensational arrival in Florida.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Messi Meets America, including when it is available to stream, how to watch and more.

When is Messi Meets America released?

October 11, 2023 is the official release date for Messi Meets America and it will be available to stream from that date worldwide.

The first three episodes will be available to watch from October 11, with the remaining episodes being aired later in the MLS season.

How to watch Messi Meets America

Messi Meets America is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and other smart TV devices, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast on Google TV.

The Apple TV app is also available on games consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox devices and can be accessed via a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month in the U.S. or £6.99 a month in the UK.

What is Messi Meets America about?

Messi Meets America is a 2023 behind-the-scenes sports documentary detailing the arrival of Lionel Messi to MLS team Inter Miami.

A six-part series, it follows the experience of Messi and his family in the U.S., as well as the impact that he has on his new team's fortunes.

Figures such as David Beckham, who is the owner of Inter Miami, feature in the documentary, while the reaction of his team-mates and the atmosphere generated among American soccer fans are shown.

The documentary is a SMUGGLER Entertainment production, with an award-winning team threading together the story of the next chapter in the Argentine soccer legend's career.

Watch the Messi Meets America trailer

You can watch the trailer Messi Meets America in the video above (click here if the video does not play).

Where to watch Lionel Messi Inter Miami games

When you watch the Messi Meets America documentary, you may find yourself compelled to watch the World Cup winner in action for Inter Miami.

To do so, you will need a MLS Season Pass which is available on Apple TV.

Apple TV+ subscribers can avail of a discounted monthly price of $12.99 or $25 for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.