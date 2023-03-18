'N'Golo Kante is N'Golo Kante' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter welcomes back 'huge player' but will be cautious with injury return

Graham Potter was happy to welcome N'Golo Kante back into the Chelsea team for their match against Everton on Saturday.

Kante has been absent since August

Midfielder battling hamstring issue

Back in squad against Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Kante was named in the Blues' squad for the first time since August as he was included among the substitutes for the weekend's clash at Stamford Bridge, having been previously kept out with a hamstring problem. Potter has stressed his team will have to be careful with the France international's return to action after such a long period away.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Managers before me have spoken very highly of him because he is a top, top player," Potter said. "He has been a huge miss to us. That's not to say others have not given absolutely everything but N'Golo Kante is N'Golo Kante. Once he is at his highest level, he is a huge player for us.

"We need to do the steps right to get him back up to speed. We want him to be the player that he is but in a responsible way, done as safely as we can. It's great to have him with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kante has featured just two times for the London club this season, having last played in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the second week of the campaign. He went off with just five minutes remaining as he sustained the injury late on in the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANTE? The 31-year-old will hope to get some playing time under his belt in the clash with the Toffees. Otherwise, he may have to wait until after the international break to get back on the field.