Montpellier vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Montpellier welcome Lyon to face them at Roazhon Park. Trapped in mid-table with just two points to split them, the visitors look to be out of any prospective title race already now.
It might just be a case of regathering for a push towards Europe - but against hosts with their eyes on vaulting over them on the ladder, they'll be in for a tough afternoon on the road.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Montpellier vs Lyon date & kick-off time
Game:
Montpellier vs Lyon
Date:
October 22, 2022
Kick-off:
11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Montpellier vs Lyon on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
India
N/A
Voot Select
Montpellier squad & team news
With just one win from their last five games, it has been a steady slide down the table for Montpellier, after some early campaign bright lights set the pulses racing.
They might be closer to spinning matters around than they think, but it is still going to take a concentrated effort for them to pull a big result out of the bag.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho, Kamara
Defenders
Souquet, Mendes, Jullien, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko
Midfielders
Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad
Forwards
Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri
Lyon squad and team news
Despite a squad liberally sprinkled with stardust, it has been another tough term so far for Lyon, who have picked up just one point from a possible fifteen over their last five games.
Any hopes of a revival need to come swift and fast, but they are likely to find themselves struggling once again unless they can restore some spirit to their prospects.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie
Defenders
Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, D. Da Silva, Gusto
Midfielders
Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva
Forwards
Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette