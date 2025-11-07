How to buy MLS 2025 tickets: Major League Soccer fixtures, prices & more

The MLS regular season is done and dusted, and now we are in full-on playoff mode. From a starting field of 30 teams (15 from both the Eastern and Western conferences), just 18 made the playoff cut to keep their MLS Cup hopes alive.

The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times. Over 11 million supporters have already been to MLS encounters this season, and the stadiums will be packed to the rafters as we enter the business end of proceedings.

Two of the three clubs with the biggest average crowds are playing in the playoffs, Charlotte FC (35,000+) and Seattle Sounders FC (30,000+), which should see attendances soar too.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own Stateside soccer fantasies come true by securing a ticket to an MLS match-up this year, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

Everything to know about MLS 2025

Date Feb 22 - Oct 18 (regular season), Oct 22 - Dec 6 (playoffs) Teams Regular season: 30 (15 in Eastern Conference & 15 in Western Conference)

Playoffs: 18 (9 from Eastern Conference & 9 from Western Conference) Format Regular season: Each team plays 34 matches (17 at home and 17 away)

Playoffs: Knockout rounds starting with two Wild card matches Location USA and Canada Tickets Tickets

How to buy MLS 2025 tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for MLS games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase MLS tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site and access ticket portals on the individual club sites.

Suppose tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets. In that case, you may wish to consider secondary platforms such as SeatPick, which offers aggregated fan-to-fan ticket sales, with MLS tickets from $22.

How much are MLS 2025 tickets?

The cost of MLS tickets can vary widely. The average price of MLS tickets costs around $50.

Preseason and regular season tickets typically cost less compared to premium games and playoff encounters, which can cost significantly more.

Prices also fluctuate based on factors like team performance, rivalry intensity, and seat location, with pitchside or VIP sections commanding much higher prices than upper-level seating. Market demand is a major driver; when a team is performing well or facing a high-profile opponent, prices tend to rise.

For example, a number of the biggest attendances during the regular season were set when Inter Miami and Messi came to town. The size and capacity of the venue also play a role, with larger stadiums typically offering a wider range of ticket prices.

The overwhelming demand for some MLS Cup playoff fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary platforms such as SeatPick. Prices can fluctuate above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and tickets start from $22.

How can I watch or stream MLS 2025 matches?

United States viewers

Since 2023, Apple TV has become the new home of the MLS and broadcasts every game of the competition. All MLS games and Leagues Cup matches are streamed worldwide on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Fox Sports joined Apple as MLS's linear broadcast partners in the United States and they will simulcast nationally televised games, allowing fans to catch the MLS without Apple TV.

Streaming service provider Fubo boasts the Fox Sports network in its lineup, making it an ideal destination for fans. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then$55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans and the streaming service is a no-brainer for sports fans.

United Kingdom viewers

You can tune in to watch every single MLS game exclusively live on Apple TV. Within a click or two, you can browse through the catalogue of upcoming matches via MLS Season Pass. Apple TV subscribers can add MLS games to their subscription package for £12.99 per month or £79 per season, while non-existing subscribers can pick up the MLS Season Pass for £14.99 per month or £99 per season. You can get 50% off the price of a Season Pass for the remainder of the 2025 campaign before it renews at full price in 2026.