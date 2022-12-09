‘I want to see Messi crying!’ - Ex-Brazil star Fred eager to see World Cup end in tears for Argentina icon

Former Brazil international Fred wants to see “Lionel Messi crying” as the Argentina icon sees another bid for World Cup glory end in tears.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has won just about every major honour available to him for club and country, but World Cup glory has remained elusive – with a final defeat to Germany in 2014 as close as he has come to completing an enviable medal collection. Messi is back in the hunt for that crown at Qatar 2022, but Argentina may have to go through arch-rivals Brazil in order to get a shot at the ultimate prize and Fred believes his fellow countrymen can inflict more heartache on the all-time great.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fred, who won 39 caps for Brazil and formed part of their squad at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups, has told ESPN: “I want the Brazil-Argentina semi-final. I want confusion, turmoil, Neymar's pen, Messi crying.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had the last laugh when Argentina faced Brazil in the Copa America final back in the summer of 2021, with the Albiceleste running out 1-0 winners on the day to secure their talismanic captain a first senior international title.

WHAT NEXT? Two South American nations have both made their way to the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup, with the Selecao due to face Croatia on Friday before Argentina lock horns with the Netherlands.