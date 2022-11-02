'We didn't know' - Mbemba reveals incredible gaffe that left Marseille exposed in agonising Tottenham defeat

Marseille's Chancel Mbemba has admitted his side had no idea they were set to qualify for the Europa League before losing late on to Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the chaos of final day drama in Group D of the Champions League, Tottenham were locked at 1-1 away to Marseille, which was still enough to see them through to the knockout stages. As the hosts pushed for a winner, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was left in acres of snatch one for Spurs, knocking Marseille out of Europa League contention in the process - although the home players on the pitch had no idea of those consequences, according to Mbemba.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to RMC after the game, the defender admitted that a mistake had been made: "On the bench they knew about third place, we on the field didn't. There was a lack of communication, we pushed hard until the end because we didn't know we were third in the group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A draw would have been enough for Marseille to finish third with Sporting CP losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday evening, thus ensuring they dropped into the Europa League playoff round instead. But conceding late on and losing meant that they instead finished on six points - one less than Sporting - and came last in the group as a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSEILLE? Unfortunately, Marseille's European campaign is over - just like that. All focus now turns to doing whatever they can to stop the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain on the domestic front.