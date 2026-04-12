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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Mbappé, the “defender”, divides the Madrid media

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Girona
Girona
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Germany
Spain
France

French star Kylian Mbappé has faced criticism from the Madrid media for his limited defensive work-rate, a backlash triggered by Real Madrid’s recent slump that has left them clinging to La Liga hopes and on the verge of Champions League elimination.

However, Radio Marca analyst Sergio Valentín argues that singling out Mbappé for the club’s woes is misguided and misses the underlying issues.

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Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Valentín explained: “Kylian Mbappé put in a lot of defensive work against Bayern Munich... but the question is: did Real Madrid win? When the team’s problems are reduced to Mbappé not defending, it seems as though all the blame is being placed on him alone, whereas the truth is that this is not the crux of the problem.”

He added that “Mbappé, like every player, has strengths and weaknesses, and no one is immune to criticism within the team.”

Real Madrid are now preparing for the decisive second-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, trailing 2-0 from the first leg.

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