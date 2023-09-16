WATCH: Kylian Mbappe bags brace with sublime flying bicycle kick - but it's not enough to salvage a point against Nice

Kylian Mbappe has come back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad after being exiled and now seems like the only positive for them.

Mbappe bags a brace

PSG lose 3-2 at home

Gathered only eight points in five games

WHAT HAPPENED? In a 3-2 loss at the Parc des Princes to OGC Nice, the French superstar scored a brace including a superb flying bicycle kick past Marcin Bulka. Mbappe received a high cross from Randal Kolo Muani and smashed it right across the face of the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique's men have now slipped to third in the Ligue 1 rankings having gathered just eight points from their first five games. They have scored 10 goals of which seven have been from their superstar Mbappe.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and PSG will be hoping for a better outing during midweek when they host Borussia Dortmund in first group game of the Champions League.