Mason Greenwood has two ‘viable options’ ahead of Man Utd exit as transfer options explored

Mason Greenwood reportedly has two “viable options” ahead of his impending exit at Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have, following an internal investigation, announced that they will be severing ties with the 21-year-old forward.

Greenwood saw charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault dropped in February, allowing him to focus on resurrecting a stalled professional career.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are said to have expressed interest, while there has been talk of Championship teams mulling over an approach.

A move to another English club is considered to be highly unlikely, while Steven Gerrard has distanced his employers at Al-Ettifaq from a potential deal.

According to i news, Turkey and Italy have emerged as the most “viable” options for Greenwood.

Teams from both of those regions have been linked with the one-cap England international – with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said to be considering a potential reunion at Roma.

It is also being claimed any deal for Greenwood is likely to be an initial loan agreement.

That is because he has not played since January 2022 and any taker at this point will be taking a calculated gamble on his form and fitness.

It is suggested that United will look to push through a cut-price sale once a loan has been completed – allowing them to bring a long-running saga to a close.