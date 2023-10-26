'We're always going to fall short'' - England and Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps responds to fan criticism ahead of England clash

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has responded to criticism from fans ahead of the Lionesses' Nations League match against Belgium on Friday.

Earps hurt by "unnecessary" criticism

Some fans expecting more attention from WSL players

Lionesses face Belgium tomorrow

WHAT HAPPENED? Some fans have been disappointed by the amount of time top women's players are dedicating to interacting with fans, who are used to having easy access to WSL stars. Earps has already admitted she was hurt after one supporter accused her of being "too busy and important" to meet supporters. However, the huge surge in popularity of the women's game has changed the matchday reality for most fans, and Earps has spoken out once more against what she believes is unnecessary criticism.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We love to interact with the fans, but it’s at times becoming really difficult to keep everybody happy and to interact with as many people as possible,” Earps told reporters. “We’re obviously so grateful that thousands and thousands of people want to meet us and come and talk to us, but the reality of it is, if that’s the expectation, we’re always going to fall short."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of these recent changes to the accessibility of England's players, it's hard to deny that the current Lionesses team seem to have a special connection with supporters. The growth of the WSL has centred around increased fan attendances, and on the international stage crowds are at an all-time high, with 41,000 fans watching the team's recent match against Scotland at the Stadium of Light.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? Currently, Weigman's team are gearing up for a Women's Nations League clash against Belgium at Leicester City's King Power Stadium. The Lionesses are currently in third place in their group, with Belgium top, so they will be keen to strike a blow against their European rivals in Friday's match.