Marseille match suspended as Nice fans storm pitch to spark brawl

Bottles were thrown at players and punches were exchanged in the altercation

Marseille's Ligue 1 match against Nice on Sunday has been suspended after fans stormed the pitch, and the visiting club does not want to continue the action.

“We will not play! We will not play!” said Marseille president Pablo Longoria to officials in the tunnel (via Amazon).

However, Nice are trying to resume the match and are back on the pitch.

What happened?

Supporters at the Allianz Riviera had been throwing objects at Marseille players throughout the match, and forward Dimitri Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd in the 74th minute after being struck as he prepared to take a corner kick.

Soon after, fans invaded the pitch, dropping a billboard to access the field in order to battle with the Marseille players.

A coach embroiled in the chaos appeared to connect on a punch thrown at a supporter.

In the rush, one person appeared to be injured before being evacuated on a stretcher when calm returned.

Nice led 1-0 at the time of the incident.

Marseille targetted again

Two weeks ago Marseille's match against Montpellier was briefly halted because of the crowd throwing objects at visiting players.

Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier came away with a busted lip from that match.

