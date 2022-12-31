'Better late than never!' - Marcus Rashford jokes about oversleeping Man Utd meeting

Marcus Rashford joked on Twitter after coming off the bench to score the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Rashford disciplined for sleeping in

Started on bench vs Wolves

Scored winner in 1-0 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's match-winner Marcus Rashford joked on Twitter after he was punished by Erik ten Hag for sleeping in and missing a team meeting.

Rashford was banished to the bench ahead of the Red Devil's Premier League game against Wolves but would come on to score the winner, earning his team three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have passed Tottenham in fourth place as they've entered the Champions League places for the first time this season. Ten Hag has said that everyone 'must adhere to the rules' so expect Rashford to ensure he doesn't sleep in again!

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The 25-year-old has carried his impressive World Cup form back into the Premier League. He'll be wanting to add to his goal tally against Bournemouth on January 3rd.