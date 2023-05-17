Marcus Rashford is back! Man Utd forward returns to training after leg injury in huge boost to Red Devils’ top-four push

Richard Martin
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2022-23Getty
M. RashfordManchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing the Wolves game in a big boost ahead of the visit to Bournemouth

  • Rashford back in training
  • Forward missed Wolves game with injury
  • United's top scorer could face Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? The United striker has returned to training for the first time since suffering a leg injury last week. The club's top scorer missed the 2-0 win over Wolves but is now set to return to the team for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, when United will be looking to take one more step to sealing a place in the top four in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

More to follow...

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

83071 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 39%Harry Kane
  • 45%Victor Osimhen
  • 7%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
83071 Votes

Editors' Picks