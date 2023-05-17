Marcus Rashford is back! Man Utd forward returns to training after leg injury in huge boost to Red Devils’ top-four push

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing the Wolves game in a big boost ahead of the visit to Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? The United striker has returned to training for the first time since suffering a leg injury last week. The club's top scorer missed the 2-0 win over Wolves but is now set to return to the team for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, when United will be looking to take one more step to sealing a place in the top four in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

