Marcus Rashford issued with 'attitude' warning by Erik ten Hag as Man Utd boss challenges star forward to reach 30-goal mark again in 2023-24

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has warned Marcus Rashford he will only repeat his tally of 30 goals next season if he shows the right attitude

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman believes Rashford can repeat his astonishing tally of 30 goals last season in the upcoming campaign. But he has warned the striker, who has just signed a bumper, long-term contract with United, that he must apply himself in the correct way.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When his attitude is right then he will do that; it’s not easy and the team has to play well to put him in the right position,” Ten Hag told reporters during United's tour of the United States. “When the team is playing well, so when we keep the rules and principles in our way of play and Rashford’s attitude is right and he puts himself in the right position, he will finish because has great abilities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford became the first United striker since Robin van Persie in 2012-13 to score 30 goals in a season when he struck 30 times in all competitions. However, only half of those goals came in the Premier League. Ten Hag went on to praise Rashford's abilities as a striker, adding: “When he is in the box, he’s clinical, he’s ruthless, and he scores goals, with his right foot, with left foot and with his head.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The striker is set to face Real Madrid in Texas on Wednesday.