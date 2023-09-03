Man Utd are not for sale! Glazer family to take club off the market as hated owners hold out for £10 billion

The Glazer family have been tipped to take Manchester United off the market as they hold out for a new £10 billion ($12.6bn) asking price.

Glazer's asking price not met

Will continue their tenureship of United

Decision likely to annoy fans further

WHAT HAPPENED? A source at the Daily Mail has claimed that the Glazers, who have owned United since 2005, will continue running the club for the foreseeable future. Their fresh £10bn asking price wasn't met by any of the bidders, despite offers from Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and Jim Ratcliffe. The American businessmen are seemingly content to keep hold of their asset until a suitable offer arrives.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will no doubt anger United fans. with a portion of the fanbase being vocally against the Glazer family. There's already been a protest against their ownership this season and anti-Glazer songs sung every time United play, whether that be at Old Trafford or on the road.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? With United's off-field future seemingly clear for now, the club will concentrate on getting results on the pitch. Erik ten Hag takes his side to Arsenal on Sunday.