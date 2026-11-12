'Another depressing moment' - Manchester United Supporters’ Trust slams ownership after Michael Carrick sacking

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the Premier League season. However, the club's prominent supporters' trust has swiftly shifted the blame towards the ownership, demanding immediate accountability for the ongoing crisis at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Carrick sacked after dismal Premier League start

United have dismissed Carrick just ten matches into the new Premier League campaign. The club currently sit inside the relegation zone after securing a solitary domestic victory. Club executives met with minority owner Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to decide the manager's fate.

A subsequent official statement confirmed the extremely difficult decision to make a change in pursuit of their ambitions. Despite his rapid exit, the Red Devils paid tribute to the former midfielder as a club legend. However, his departure has immediately sparked fierce backlash from the fanbase regarding the wider structure at Old Trafford.

Supporters trust direct anger at club ownership

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) quickly responded to the sacking, describing the decision as another depressing moment for the club. They argued that the fundamental problems lie squarely with the hierarchy rather than the dugout.

"Michael Carrick’s departure marks another depressing moment for Manchester United," a MUST statement read. "We thank him for his service and for restoring hope during the second half of last season. His standing among supporters remains undiminished.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The reason Manchester United fans have continued to support Michael Carrick in recent weeks is that they know that responsibility for United’s problems do not primarily rest with him or indeed his predecessors as manager.

Related Topics

"They lie with the ownership. The Glazers’ debt-funded takeover continues to burden the club. When INEOS came in they promised sporting excellence, but yet with repeated changes in football leadership we have seen anything but."

Deepening divisions and frustration at Old Trafford

Frustration has been building both in the stands and on the pitch in recent weeks. DefenderLisandro Martinez notably criticised the hierarchy for failing to support Carrick in the transfer market following their recent Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

MUST also highlighted a deeper deterioration at the club, pointing to unprecedented booing and aggressive ticketing policies. They claimed supporters are being forced to pay the price for ongoing boardroom mismanagement.

"It is time for the owners to explain themselves and show some accountability," MUST stated. "But the discontent at United is not just about matters on the pitch. Far from it.

Advertisement

"Aggressive ticketing policies have further damaged relations with supporters. Treating loyal fans principally as a source of revenue undermines their identity and the bond with the team that sustains support through difficult times. Supporters are being asked to pay the price for the owners’ mismanagement as well as their stadium ambitions through higher charges and diminished rights."

Pochettino lined up as next manager

The United board must now move swiftly to appoint a capable successor. Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who currently manages the United States men's national team, is firmly in line to take the reins. The incoming manager will inherit a divided club and a squad desperate for immediate results to escape the relegation zone.