Man Utd hit with FA charge for surrounding referee before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian red cards in chaotic FA Cup tie with Fulham

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded the referee during their comeback win over Fulham last Sunday.

A number of United players pursued Chris Kavanagh in a tense few minutes after Willian blocked a Jadon Sancho shot with his hand, leading to the Brazilian being shown a straight red card and conceding a penalty.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was sent off for shouting at Kavanagh while he reviewed the incident on the VAR monitor and star striker Aleksander Mitrovic was sent off for pushing the referee.

