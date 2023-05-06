Man City striker Bunny Shaw & Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies honoured with special Concacaf Player of the Year awards

Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have won the Concacaf Player of the Year awards for 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo were honoured with Concacaf Player of the Year Awards in the women's and men's categories. Shaw became the first Caribbean footballer to bag the award, and Davies won the award for the second time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester City forward enjoyed a successful year in club and international football. She helped Jamaica qualify for the Women's World Cup for the second time in a row and scored 15 goals in 19 Women's Super League matches during the 2022 calendar year.

The year 2022 was memorable for Davies and his Canada national team, who appeared at the 2022 World Cup after a gap of 36 years. He lifted the 2021-22 Bundesliga title at club level with Bayern Munich and won the German Super Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Davies will be next seen in action on Saturday when Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, while Shaw will feature for Manchester City against Liverpool on Sunday in the Women's Super League.