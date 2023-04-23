Manchester City have reportedly made Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey their £30 million ($37m) transfer alternative to USMNT star Antonee Robinson.

Blues in the market for another left-back

Fulham ace on their radar

Scotland international also catching the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions have got creative with their defensive selections this season, with Pep Guardiola often asking the likes of John Stones and Rico Lewis to fill hybrid roles that allow them to step up into midfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are, however, aware of the need to get another proven left-back on board, with Nathan Ake slotting in there at times following the decision to allow Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan. A number of options are being considered, with The Sun claiming that Hickey now figures prominently on that list.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 20-year-old, who only joined Brentford from Bologna in the summer of 2022, will not come cheap, but he is seen as a better long-term option than 25-year-old United States international Robinson – who has been catching the eye at Fulham.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Hickey’s versatility also makes him of obvious appeal to City, and a manager like Guardiola, with the youngster able to operate on either side of a back four.