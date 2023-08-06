‘Made the f*cking title up’ – Ryan Reynolds reacts to ‘first and last day’ for Wolverine star Hugh Jackman in fictitious role at Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds is still smiling despite seeing Wrexham hammered on their Football League return, with the Deadpool star poking fun at Hugh Jackman.

Dragons back in the Football League

More A-list guests to North Wales

Fluffed their lines against MK Dons

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons were, after a 15-year absence, back in League Two action against MKS Dons on Saturday. They were riding the crest of a wave heading into that contest – following a record-setting National League title triumph last season – but were brought back down to earth with a bump when suffering a 5-3 defeat on the opening day. Co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance, alongside Wolverine star Jackman, but Phil Parkinson’s side fluffed their lines against visiting “heroes” to SToK Racecourse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds posted on Instagram after seeing fellow Hollywood actor Jackman fail to inspire Wrexham in the same manner as previous A-list visitors to North Wales: “Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes. Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as “Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman” because I just found out you made the f*cking title up.”

WHAT NEXT? Despite stumbling out of the blocks in 2023-24, Wrexham will get a chance to return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday – when they play host to Wigan – before then looking to get their first points on the board when travelling to AFC Wimbledon next weekend.