‘Maybe our best game!’ - Luka Modric hails AC Milan masterclass after Derby della Madonnina victory over Inter

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Luka Modric believes Milan produced their finest display of the campaign to secure a thrilling 3-1 victory over rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. The veteran midfielder praised the incredible San Siro atmosphere and challenged his team-mates to maintain their consistency in the Serie A title race.

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Modric delights in derby triumph

Modric believes Milan delivered their greatest performance of the campaign as they secured a 3-1 victory against Inter. The veteran midfielder played a vital role in helping his side claim all three points in a thrilling Derby della Madonnina at San Siro.

The hosts raced into an early lead, with Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot finding the net inside the opening 10 minutes. Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter with a header, but Diego Moreira immediately restored the two-goal advantage with a stunning free-kick before half-time.

Bouncing back to best form

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo after the final whistle, Modric could not hide his delight at the dominant display. The midfielder admitted that the squad needed to produce a massive response following their recent domestic struggles.

"An amazing win, an amazing performance," Modric explained when assessing the victory. "From the first minute, I think this is maybe our best game of the season. Overall, we deserved the victory and we’re really happy after a disappointing result midweek against Bologna."

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When asked about guiding the younger players through a difficult week, Modric stressed the importance of a forward-thinking mentality, saying: "You have to be positive. You can’t moan a lot about the last game because you know the next game is coming quickly."

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Finding consistency for title push

Milan are currently adapting to fresh tactical ideas, and Modric acknowledges that growing pains are inevitable. However, he warned that they must eliminate sloppy defeats if they want to seriously challenge for major honours.

"We are growing as a team, there are new ideas of playing," he noted. "Sometimes there will be ups and downs but we have to try to have these downs as minimum as possible if we want to win titles."

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The passionate home support clearly played a significant part in driving the team forward. Modric was quick to praise the fans, stating: "Tonight, from the warm-up, they were incredible and this type of atmosphere helps you win even more."

Closing the gap at the top

The crucial derby victory has propelled Milan up to fourth place in the Serie A table. They have now collected 21 points from their opening 10 matches of the domestic campaign. Crucially, the win ensures they sit just four points behind early pacesetters Lazio and Inter. The result blows the title race wide open as they look to build vital momentum ahead of a busy winter schedule.

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Attention will now turn to continental action as Milan prepare for their next fixture. They will host Ferencvaros in the Europa League as they aim to register another important victory in front of their home supporters.