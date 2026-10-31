AC Milan vs Inter: The tactics board - Possession versus precision as Milan's clinical approach outshines Inter's attacking volume

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AC Milan secured a decisive 3-1 victory over rivals Inter Milan by prioritising transitional speed over possession. Despite seeing less of the ball, the Rossoneri's efficiency in the final third proved insurmountable.

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The latest edition of the Derby della Madonnina was a fascinating study in efficiency versus volume. AC Milan entered the contest with a clear directive to strike early and exploit the spaces left by Inter’s expansive wing-back system. By conceding possession (43% to Inter's 57%), Milan focused on defensive solidity and rapid verticality, a strategy that yielded immediate results through Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot in the opening ten minutes.

Inter Milan, conversely, sought to dominate the rhythm of the game through their traditional three-man build-up, using Alessandro Bastoni as a primary progressor from deep. While they succeeded in creating a high volume of opportunities - racking up 19 shots and 11 corners - they lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle a disciplined Milanese block. The match ultimately became a struggle between Inter’s sustained pressure and Milan’s lethal counter-punching.

Milan's tactical setup

Milan deployed a fluid 3-4-2-1 formation that prioritised defensive width and central density. In the build-up phase, Luka Modric acted as the metronome, completing 67 accurate passes to facilitate transitions. The Rossoneri did not seek to play through Inter’s press; instead, they utilised the pace of Christian Pulisic and the creative delivery of Diego Moreira to bypass the midfield. Moreira was the standout tactical asset, providing two assists and a goal, essentially operating as a hybrid winger-playmaker who targeted the space behind Carlos Augusto.

Defensively, Milan sat in a mid-to-low block, triggering their press only when Inter played into central areas. Koni De Winter was pivotal in this setup, recording 15 defensive interventions to stifle Marcus Thuram. By narrowing the pitch, Milan forced Inter to play around them, leading to a high number of crosses that Mike Maignan handled comfortably, making seven crucial saves. The plan was to lure Inter forward, and the early goals allowed Milan to drop even deeper, effectively removing the space Inter needed for their overlapping centre-backs to cause damage.

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Inter Milan's tactical setup

Inter Milan utilised their established 3-4-2-1 system, looking to overload the flanks with Djed Spence and Carlos Augusto. Their tactical blueprint relied heavily on the central defenders joining the attack, evidenced by Alessandro Bastoni's goal in the 22nd minute. With Manuel Akanji completing 92 passes, Inter had total control of the middle third, using Hakan Çalhanoglu to switch play rapidly and test Milan's lateral shifting.

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However, the high positioning of their wing-backs left the back three exposed to one-on-one situations. While they dominated the statistical categories, including total shots and expected goals (1.78 xG), their pressing triggers were often bypassed by Milan's long-ball accuracy. Inter's inability to convert big chances meant that their dominance in territory felt hollow. The decision to commit so many bodies forward meant that every time they lost possession, they were susceptible to the pace of Pulisic and Moreira, a vulnerability that Milan exploited for the first and third goals.

The tactical chess match

The defining battle of the match took place on Inter's left flank. Carlos Augusto was highly active, recording 13 defensive interventions and three shots, but his offensive commitment frequently left Alessandro Bastoni isolated against Diego Moreira. Milan's manager clearly identified this as a weakness, instructing Moreira to hug the touchline and wait for the turnover. This mismatch decided the game; Moreira's ability to provide a goal and two assists was a direct consequence of Inter's wing-backs failing to recover their defensive positions.

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While Inter's coach won the battle for territory, Milan's coach won the battle for space. By allowing Inter to have the ball in non-threatening areas, Milan remained compact. Even when Inter adjusted to create overloads in the box, Milan's back three maintained excellent discipline, ensuring that most of Inter's 30 shots were taken from difficult angles or under heavy pressure.

In-game adjustments

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As the match progressed into the second half, Inter attempted to inject fresh energy into their midfield, introducing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Piotr Zielinski in the 72nd minute. These changes were designed to improve the quality of the final ball into Thuram, who was becoming increasingly isolated. While Zielinski managed a late shot on target, the structural integrity of Milan's 3-4-2-1 remained intact.

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Milan responded with pragmatic substitutions starting in the 82nd minute. The introduction of Ardon Jashari and Davide Bartesaghi signaled a total transition to a defensive posture, essentially moving to a 5-4-1 to see out the game. The final tactical tweak involved bringing on Filippo Terracciano for Goncalo Ramos, effectively removing the striker to add a fifth midfielder. This adjustment successfully killed the game's tempo, preventing Inter from building any late momentum despite five minutes of added time. The Rossoneri's ability to shift from a transitional threat to a pure defensive wall showcased superior game management.

Ultimately, Milan's clinical nature proved the difference. Despite creating fewer chances, they converted their high-quality opportunities, whereas Inter failed to make their territorial dominance count. The tactical discipline of the Rossoneri's low block and the devastating impact of Moreira on the counter were the deciding factors.