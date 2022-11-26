'He'll never step foot on a football pitch again!' - Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
- Luis Enrique's daughter is dating Torres
- Spain boss jokes baby celebration outlawed
- Barca star scored twice in World Cup opener
WHAT HAPPENED? When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning. He said: "If Ferran Torres scores a goal and celebrates with the baby finger in his mouth, I'll instantly bench him and he'll never step on a football pitch again."
La pregunta del millón. 😂😂😂— Relevo (@relevo) November 25, 2022
Si Ferran Torres al marcar un gol hace el gesto del chupete Luis Enrique ya sabe lo que tiene que hacer. pic.twitter.com/eW4zaT7voW
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferran Torres is in a relationship with Sira Martinez, who is his international manager's daughter. The pair appear smitten although Luis Enrique seemingly isn't ready to be a grandfather just yet. Indeed, Torres scored twice in Spain's World Cup opener - a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica - and dedicated his goals to his girlfriend.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja meet Germany next, on November 27, with Hansi Flick's side playing catch-up after losing their opening match to Japan.
Editors' Picks
- Redemption for Mendy! Chelsea goalkeeper helps keep Senegal's World Cup hopes alive as dismal hosts Qatar on verge of crashing out
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Mbappe, Richarlison and Gakpo among the early frontrunners
- Forget Ronaldo now, Ghana must summon the spirit of ‘06
- Break the bank for Bellingham! Which club needs to sign England's wonderkid the most?