Liverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool look to spoil Arsenal's winning parade when they host the league leaders at Anfield

After a fourth consecutive stalemate against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to play spoilsport in Arsenal’s title race at Anfield.

The Reds are in dire need of points if they want to secure a seat at the Champions League table, and a win in front of their faithful could be the first step towards a top-4 spot.

While Klopp’s men have a shambolic record playing on the road, the English heavyweights have accumulated 16 out of 18 available points when contesting at Anfield.

With the Reds being plotted in 8th place and is 13 points adrift from top-4, Klopp would be hoping to win maximum points against the league leaders.

A big positive before the fixture would be that the Merseyside outfit is enjoying a scintillating winning streak against Arsenal at home and could stretch it to 7 games on Sunday.

Arsenal’s parade toward their first Premier League title since the Arsene Wenger era doesn’t seem to hit a roadblock and Mikel Arteta would be hoping to avoid any mishaps at Anfield.

The Gunners are 5 points clear at the top with Manchester City chasing their throne but a win against Klopp’s men would put Arsenal in the driving seat and a week closer to the English crown.

The Gunner’s last trip to Merseyside ended in a defeat when they lost 1-0 to Sean Dyche’s Everton but the North London outfit will look to end their winless streak against Liverpool when they visit again.

The English heavyweights emerged victorious in the last clash between the two outfits at the Emirates and will look to replicate their heroics from October if they want to lift the English title.

Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard ; Saka, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Liverpool and Arsenal's next fixtures

The Reds travel to Elland Road next to face Leeds United on the 18th of April before hosting Nottingham Forest on the 22nd of April. Klopp's men then lock horns with West Ham United on the 27th of April at the London Stadium.

The league leaders travel to West Ham United on the 16th of April and then host Southampton on the 22nd of April. The Gunners then travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues on the 27th of April in what could be the title-deciding clash for both teams