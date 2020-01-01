‘Liverpool aren’t looking for a Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo’ – Klopp won’t make £100m signing, says Barnes

The Reds legend cannot see the Premier League champions investing heavily in a ready-made star, with only minor tweaks required at Anfield

will not be making any £100 million ($130m) signings in the summer transfer window, says John Barnes, as the Premier League champions “aren’t looking to buy a Mbappe, Messi or a Ronaldo”.

Jurgen Klopp has pointed out on a regular basis that he expects to take in a few quiet weeks before the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.

The Reds will be keeping a close eye on the market, in case top talent suddenly becomes available, but they are not planning on forcing the issue.

Those already at their disposal have delivered a record-breaking run of success and there are no obvious gaps to fill in a star-studded starting XI.

Greater strength in depth may be sought at the right price, but Barnes cannot see Klopp breaking the bank again for a global superstar that would expect to see regular game time.

The Reds legend told BonusCodeBets: “Liverpool aren’t looking to buy a Mbappe, Messi or a Ronaldo or anyone that is going to come and say ‘I want to play in the team’, because they know what their best 11 is, particularly with the front three.

“They will need to replace certain players if they go, and not with someone for £100m and on £200,000-a-week because there are players out there that can come and supplement the squad that are good enough to play every now and again, as we’ve seen when Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi and players like Minamino coming in. I think that’s what Klopp will look to do.

“If people go then you have to replace them to get the squad good - Liverpool have Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams, Harvey Elliott and other young players, but I think they need more experience.

“If no more players go then Liverpool don’t need to make loads of signings, the squad is big and strong enough, but in football, you can lose players very quickly and you have to have a contingency plan in place to replace them.”

One of those Liverpool are said to be looking at is midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The international would add further graft and guile to the Reds’ engine room, but Barnes is not convinced that his services are required.

The former international also believes that the likes of Thiago could be lured elsewhere if more money is put on the table, with Liverpool not top of football’s food chain just yet.

Barnes added: “If PSG offered him £500k a week then he would probably go there.

“I wouldn’t say Liverpool is more attractive than or . Liverpool are a team with Jurgen Klopp, who people will want to come and play for, not necessarily ahead of three or four other big teams.

“They are the champions of England and the Premier League is the place to play, so players thinking about coming to England will think about Liverpool.”