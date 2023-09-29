How to buy Liverpool vs Everton tickets

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how you can pick up a seat at the Merseyside Derby this season

When football’s great rivalries come to mind, there’s one that packs arguably more passion than any of its English brethren, regardless of the disparity between the two sides that compete it - and that is the Merseyside derby, played out less than a mile apart between Liverpool and Everton, engaging fans for generations.

The two dominant teams in the city of Liverpool, the Reds and the Toffees have a history that dates back more than 125 years and have served up some of the most fascinating battles seen in domestic soccer over the decades, with both enjoying their share of highs and lows, not only in the fixture but away from it.

Recently, the needle has moved to favour Liverpool, with the Reds often in the thick of European competition, while Everton have found themselves at the mercy of several relegation battles over the past few campaigns. But regardless of their place on the table, sparks fly whenever they cross paths, no matter the occasion.

But how can you get tickets and take in all the drama and action? GOAL talks you through your options for snagging a seat to see Liverpool versus Everton, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

How to get Liverpool vs Everton tickets

As one of the most popular fixtures on the regular Premier League season calendar, tickets are often in exceptional demand for the Merseyside derby, presenting a key challenge for non-season ticket holders to get their hands on.

With games split between the Reds’ home ground of Anfield and the Toffees’ stomping ground of Goodison Park - which respectively boast capacities of 54,074 and 39,414 each - seats are often hard-pressed to find, given only a finite amount will be released to supporters.

However, you may obtain tickets through two official vendors - Liverpool’s official ticket portal and Everton’s official ticket portal.

In addition, you may wish to explore secondary resale options, with StubHub a viable alternative to purchase ticketing through.

Liverpool vs Everton ticket prices

Both teams have set prices for their upcoming home editions of the Merseyside derby, with GOAL here to break down the face-value prices for an adult seat at both fixtures.

For the clash between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, prices start from £9.00 in the Main Stand Upper and rise to £60.00 in the heart of the Main Stand itself, offering various prices across the stadium.

For the game between the Reds and the Toffees at Goodison Park, prices are a flat rate of £55.00 for adults, no matter where supporters sit. Away fans for both games will be £30.00, under the Premier League price cap for travelling fans.

You can also study resale options, such as through StubHub, but be aware costs here may also shift around the list price.

Liverpool vs Everton fixtures for 2023-24 season

As fixtures stand, Liverpool and Everton will meet twice in the Premier League for the Merseyside derby this season. The first encounter, with Liverpool hosting Everton at Anfield, will be played on October 21, 2023, while the return fixture at Goodison Park will take place on March 16, 2024.

The games will mark the 243rd and 244th official meetings between the pair. Last season, it was Liverpool who took the honours for their rivalry following an initial goalless draw at Goodison Park in early September, with the Reds then producing a 2-0 win in the return fixture the following February, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool vs Everton 2023-24 fixtures

Date Stadium October 21, 2023 Anfield March 16, 2024 Goodison Park

FAQs

When do tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will go on sale shortly before each fixture takes place. With demand expected to be high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Fans looking to buy tickets for the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton can purchase them from official club ticket portals, which are available at liverpoolfc.com/tickets and evertonfc.com/tickets.

Additionally, supporters can consider secondary resale sites like StubHub to explore further options for purchasing seats for either clash this season.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

The best way to increase your chances of getting Merseyside derby tickets between Liverpool and Everton is to ensure you remain updated with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While most tickets will already be allocated to season pass holders, fans can still obtain an individual match stub.

Keep your eyes on the club’s social media channels, and ensure you stay on top of the official ticket portals to keep informed on ticket availability for both editions of the Merseyside derby this season.

Can I purchase Liverpool vs Everton tickets online?

You can purchase tickets for the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton online. The majority, if not the total allocation, of tickets made available to supporters will be exclusively online ahead of each game this season.

Log in to the official club ticket portals to remain updated on availability, or you can look at your secondary resale options through StubHub to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Liverpool vs Everton tickets to secure good seats?

With the Merseyside derby subject to serious demand from local supporters and international fans, those trying to find a seat may be lucky to secure any, let alone a good one. However, those hoping to obtain the best spot possible for the clash between Liverpool and Everton should purchase as early as possible.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for the Merseyside derby.

Are Liverpool vs Everton tickets available at the stadium on match days?

With the majority of fixtures in the Premier League not selling tickets on the day, the Merseyside derby represents no exception. With high anticipation for the clash between the Reds and the Toffees, both fixtures often sell out far before kick-off.

This means you must purchase your ticket ahead of the game through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Are Liverpool vs Everton tickets available for international fans?

International fans can purchase tickets for the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the same way domestic fans do, through channels such as official ticket portals and secondary resale sites like StubHub.

