Liverpool urged to add in two areas as Enrique sounds Manchester City and Chelsea transfer warning

Liverpool have been urged to make two more additions to their squad before the summer transfer window closes, with Jose Enrique warning more big-money deals are required in order to keep pace with Chelsea and big-spending Manchester rivals United and City.

Jurgen Klopp has been relatively quiet over recent weeks, with French centre-half Ibrahima Konate the only addition made to his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

There is still plenty of talent at Anfield, but domestic foes have been investing heavily and Enrique believes there are pressing needs on Merseyside that need to be addressed if major silverware is to be won.

The former Reds defender, speaking in association with NetBet, told Goal: "There's definitely a few areas that need strengthening to be honest, but if I had to pick one, I would go for a striker or someone who can play across the front three.

"I think we need a player similar to [Diogo] Jota or a proper No 9. When I say a proper No 9, I mean a player that is strong, can head balls and what you'd call a typical English striker.

"They need someone who can do the high pressing that Klopp demands, but when you have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson crossing the ball we can be dangerous with someone who can head a ball.

"I think we see Liverpool put a lot of crosses into the box, but we don't have anyone who can take those chances other than [Sadio] Mane.

"I believe they can sell players like [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Divock] Origi and [Takumi] Minamino so they will be able to bring in a number eight as well. With those two positions, I believe it will have been a good transfer window."

The Reds have watched this summer as United have invested £73 million ($99m) in Jadon Sancho, Chelsea have spent £98m ($133m) on Romelu Lukaku and City have broken the British transfer record in a £100m ($136m) deal for Jack Grealish.

Enrique cannot see Klopp matching that outlay on a single player, but believes the Liverpool board will make money available in order to remain competitive.

The Spaniard added: "If you look at the performance from the first game against Norwich [a 3-0 win], you would think Liverpool didn't need anyone.

"It was a good result, but the reality is that Mane and [Mohamed] Salah will be going to the Africa Cup of Nations in January. I don't see the replacements apart from Jota and [Roberto] Firmino, so another one needs to come in.

"You look at the other teams, Chelsea have just won the Champions League and they go out and buy Lukaku for nearly £100m. To win the Premier League and fight in the other trophies, you need to spend the money.

"I don't expect Liverpool to go out and spend £100m on players, but I can see them going out and spending 40, 50 or 60m if there's a player for them.

"With the signing of Konate and the selling Liverpool have done so far, they're actually in profit. I know that Liverpool are trying to tie down contracts which is great, but we need more, especially when you look at PSG who are really strong in the Champions League.

"It depends where Liverpool want to be, do they want to be a top four team or be a team that fights for title? There were a lot of injuries last season and they still managed to finish in the top four, but this season I believe it will be more difficult.

"We have [Virgil] van Dijk, [Joel] Matip and [Joe] Gomez back, but at the same time Lukaku has gone to Chelsea, Grealish to Man City and United have spent big on [Raphael] Varane and Sancho. If Liverpool want to compete with those teams, then they need to spend the money as well."

