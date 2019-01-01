Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid willing to wait to land Eriksen

Hazard to Real Madrid will be announced at end of the season
Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid will be announced after Chelsea's Champions League spot for next season is settled, according to Marca.
A €140 million move from the Blues remains close, but the London club do not want to disrup Maurizio Sarri's quest to qualify for the Champions League, either by the top-four or winning the Europa League.
The move could be announced May 12, after the end of the Premier League season if they finish top four, but it may be delayed until May 19, after the close of Madrid's campaign.
Toronto FC in talks to sign Gonzalez
Toronto FC are in talks to sign Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez, according to the Athletic.
Gonzalez, who is in his first year with the Liga MX club after three years with Pachuca, would be subject to the allocation process but TFC hold the top spot in the order.
The 30-year-old may require Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to be acquired, while his salary is believed will require TAM to keep him from being a designated player.
Madrid want Pogba to take pay cut
Real Madrid's brass have doubts about landing Paul Pogba, breaking with head coach Zinedine Zidane who wants the France star, according to Marca.
Madrid are unwilling to meet the price of €200 million (£172m/$224m) for a transfer fee and wages and would want Pogba to take a large pay cut on his €18m salary.
However, if he is willing, and Zidane insists on the move, Madrid would pay Manchester United's asking price of €150m.
Sessegnon wants Tottenham move
Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon is hopeful he can make a move to Tottenham this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old winger has one year left on his contract and the Cottagers are expected to demand £35 million ($45m) for him in the upcoming window.
Sessegnon has been impressed with Mauricio Pochettino with developing young players and wants to continue living in London, making a move to Spurs appealing.
Ozil 'happy' at Arsenal
Mesut Ozil has insisted that he is happy at Arsenal and wants to stay, according to Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old has been blighted by fitness issues and inconsistency this season, leading to rumours of a move away from the Emirates, but the playmaker has confirmed his desire to remain in London.
Ozil has managed five goals and two assists in 19 Premier League starts so far this campaign.
Rakitic wants Barca stay amidst Man Utd interest
Ivan Rakitic has reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Manchester United and Inter, according to Sky Sports.
The Croatian reportedly turned down a mega-bid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer to stay in Catalonia, but with the imminent arrival of Frenkie de Jong and the strong likelihood that his Ajax team-mate - Matthijs de Ligt - will follow, the La Liga outfit will need to balance the books.
Reports suggest that they are open to the sale of Rakitic, who has three years left on his contract, and that they will look to free transfers for the likes of Juan Mata in order to replace him in an affordable manner.
Davis agrees Rangers deal
Steven Davis has agreed to join Rangers on a permanent basis, the club have announced on their official website.
The 34-year-old joined on loan from Southampton in January, but his contract expires at the end of the season and he has agreed a one-year deal with the Scottish Premiership outfit.
The midfielder has made 10 league appearances for Rangers this season, notching one assist.
Babel 'in talks' with Galatasaray
Fulham forward Ryan Babel is reportedly in talks with Galatasaray over a return to Turkey, according to Sky Sports.
The Dutchman joined the Cottagers from Besiktas in January and has managed five goals and four assists in 14 Premier League appearances so far.
However, the 33-year-old was unable to prevent Fulham's relegation back to the Championship and looks likely to return to Turkey with title-chasing Galatasaray.
West Ham set for clear-out
West Ham are reportedly planning to offload a number of players in the summer to raise transfer funds for manager Manuel Pellegrini, according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers are open to offers for a trio of strikers in Javier Hernandez, Lucas Perez and Jordan Hugill, as well as midfielders Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes and right-back Sam Byram.
Additionally, Andy Carroll and Adrian will both leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.
Wagner set for Schalke job
David Wagner has verbally agreed a deal to take over at Schalke next season, according to the Mirror.
The 47-year-old left Huddersfield in January and has taken a break from management, but he appears set to return with the Bundesliga outfit.
Wagner spent four years as the second-team coach of Schalke's arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, where he worked with now-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Davies signs new Everton contract
Tom Davies has committed his immediate future to boyhood club Everton by signing a new contract.
The 20-year-old has penned a new four-year deal with the Toffees despite making just 11 Premier League starts this season.
Davies broke into the first-team picture as a teenager two seasons ago, and current boss Marco Silva has previously insisted he sees the midfielder as a crucial part of the club's future.
Scott Sinclair to stay at Celtic
Celtic have triggered a 12-month extension option in Scott Sinclair’s contract, Hoops boss Neil Lennon has revealed.
Lennon said: "Scott will be here for another year. He's a very good player and he's been a good player since he walked in the door.
"He's made a big contribution in the goals column and that experience and football intelligence is always important to have around."
Ferdinand no quick-fix for Man Utd
With Manchester United looking at potentially appointing Rio Ferdinand as their new director of football, will he be able to help galvanise the club and arrest their recent decline?
Goal's United correspondent Kris Voakes takes a look at the former defender potentially returning to Old Trafford and how it would need to be the first step forward rather than the final piece of the jigsaw.
Man City won't sign new left-back
Guardiola to take final Mendy risk
Pep Guardiola will not pursue a new left-back in the summer as Pep Guardiola prepares to take a final chance on Benjamin Mendy.
Goal's Manchester City correspondent understands that, despite interest in Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, the Premier League leaders will focus their attentions on other areas of the team in the summer transfer window.
That will see Mendy, who has suffered an injury-hit 2018-19 campaign, given the chance to compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back berth, with Fabian Delph likely to leave the club.
Man Utd make final Mata offer
Manchester United have tabled their final contract offer to Juan Mata, with the Spaniard seemingly keen to stay on at Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News reports.
The midfielder is in the last two months of his current deal in England and had been linked with a move
It is said that the playmaker has been offered a one-year extension with the option of an additional year and United and hopeful the 31-year-old will put pen to paper on their proposal.
Unai won't renew with Athletic
Athletic Bilbao
The 22-year-old joined the club in 2014 and went on to make 31 total appearances between loan spells elsewhere.
The shot-stopper is said to be valued around €150,000.
'James Rodriguez needs to leave Bayern'
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg has advised James Rodriguez to leave the German champions in order to secure more regular playing time.
The Colombian, who is on a two-year loan spell from Real Madrid, has played the full 90 minutes just three times this season as he struggles to convince head coach Niko Kovac of his abilities.
And Effenberg's advice would be for the 27-year-old not to return to the club in the summer.
"If he looks at his personal situation in a reasonable manner, James must realise that the right thing for him to do is to leave the club," he wrote in his column for T-Online. “He has to play and have fun kicking the ball."
Herrmann signs new Gladbach deal
A love affair that will never end. 💚— Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 2, 2019
Patrick #Herrmann has extended his contract until 2022! ✍️🐎#DieFohlen #Flaco2022 pic.twitter.com/NaooSW9Bsz
Wan-Bissaka rules out Man Utd move
Aaron Wan-Bissaka insists he will not be joining Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City this summer, with the 21-year-old set to remain at Crystal Palace.
He has told the Evening Standard: "I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season."
Spurs to battle with Juve for Rabiot
Tottenham and Juventus are set to battle it out for Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Adrien Rabiot.
Calciomercato claims that Premier League and Serie A heavyweights are looking to land the France international as a free agent when his deal at Parc des Princes expires.
Has Higuain blown Chelsea chance?
The unwanted one.
Gonzalo Higuain is struggling to convince anyone this season that he remains an elite striker and it seems as if Chelsea may soon become the latest club to cast him aside.
Goal takes a look at what the future might hold for a man on loan at Stamford Bridge from Juventus.
Milan have doubts over Bakayoko
AC Milan are reconsidering their options when it comes to Tiemoue Bakayako, reports Calciomercato.
The midfielder is taking in a season-long loan at San Siro from Chelsea but despite a permanent deal being mooted, the Rossoneri have concerns over his attitude following a late arrival at training.
Liverpool winger looking for a way out
Ryan Kent is “tired of changing cubs each year”, with the on-loan Rangers winger opening the door for a permanent move away from Liverpool to be made.
The 22-year-old is still tied to a long-term contract at Anfield, but he remains some way down the pecking order and feels a switch would be beneficial.
Lingard would 'love' Man Utd to sign Ronaldo
Jesse Lingard would “love to sign Cristiano Ronaldo” as Manchester United piece together their plans for the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils forward has told the Mirror: “He has been one of the best players in the world over the last decade. He has been here before so he would slot right back in."
A hint Hazard is staying?
Eden Hazard has fronted the reveal of Chelsea’s new kit for 2019-20, but speculation continues to suggest that he will not be around to wear it next season.
The Blues have made a point of including the Belgian forward in the launch of their latest home offering despite intense speculation linking him with Real Madrid.
Juventus want to make Pogba dream a reality
Juventus will explore the possibility of bringing Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United this summer, claims Calciomercato.
Real Madrid are said to be leading the chase for the France international, but the Bianconeri intend to be in the market for dream signing if the exit doors are opened at Old Trafford.
Juve chasing Ruben Dias
Juventus have upped their interest in signing Benfica's Ruben Dias, according to Portuguese outlet Record.
The defender has a contract with the Liga NOS side that extends to 2023, but he does have a release clause of €60 million.
With the majority of Juventus' back-line in their twilight years, the 21-year-old, who has bagged six league goals in two seasons, would inject some much-needed youth into the Old Lady's squad.
Milan sides want Muller
AC Milan and Inter are interested in signing Thomas Muller from Bayern, according to Kicker's print edition.
It is claimed that the German World Cup winner is not fully happy in Bavaria and could be open to a move elsewhere.
The report adds it is probable that English clubs will also be in the frame to attempt to pry the 29-year-old away from the Bundesliga.
Bayern watching Ajax boss Ten Hag
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is watching the work of Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag 'with great interest', TZ reports.
Ten Hag is no stranger to the working of the Bavarian side, having been in charge of Bayern Munich II from 2013-2015.
The 49-year-old has also worked with Pep Guardiola, whose style is still employed – at least in part – by the German champions, which can be seen in Ajax's free-flowing, possession-based football.
As such, it appears Ten Hag is on the list of potential replacements for Niko Kovac.
PSG to extend Dagba contract
Paris Saint-Germain are keen extend the contract of right-back Colin Dagba despite the youngster already being tied down until 2023, RMC Sport claims.
The 20-year-old has impressed in his first season under Thomas Tuchel and, with full-backs in demand these days, has sparked interest from unnamed German and English clubs.
'Arsenal won't sign top talent'
Arsenal will not sign any world-class stars in the summer, according to former striker Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners set to settle for 'functional' players as the club face a crucial summer.
Campbell believes that Unai Emery will have pre-planned his targets for the next transfer window and will focus on bringing in players who will run themselves into the ground for the club.
Man Utd to scout Barella
Red Devils eye Italy international
Manchester United will send a scout to watch Cagliari's Nicolo Barella on Sunday, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Red Devils are said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder ahead of the new season and would also like to sign centre-back Kalidou Koulibali from Cagliari's opponents Napoli.
Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to sell the defender, whom he rates at €150 million, however, meaning the Old Trafford side may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.
Silva ignoring Barcelona speculation
Bernardo Silva is ignoring speculation linking him with a possible move to Barcelona and intends to honour the contract extension he has signed at Manchester City.
He has told Record: "I just renewed my contract with Manchester City, and after this season I have another three years of contract. I am very happy in Manchester."
Man City looking at Lala
Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala has emerged as a target for Manchester City, according to Le10Sport.
Pep Guardiola is eager to find right-back competition and cover for Kyle Walker, with that search having led him to Ligue 1.
Barcelona will not pursue Jovic deal
Barcelona will not enter the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, claims Mundo Deportivo.
With the Liga champions out of the running, the path has been left clear for Real Madrid to snap up the highly-rated Serbia international.
Pochettino won't get big Spurs budget
Mauricio Pochettino will not be handed a hefty transfer budget by Tottenham this summer, according to The Telegraph.
Spurs made no additions to their squad last summer, or in January, but their manager will be asked to get creative again and is only expected to make two or three signings.
PSG to move for De Gea if Buffon retires
Paris-Saint Germain are plotting a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea if Gianluigi Buffon retires, reports Marca.
Questions continue to be asked of the Spaniard's future at Old Trafford as he is yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2020.
What do PSG need this summer?
Mexican side eyes Fernando Torres
Mexican side Atletico San Luis have their eye on Fernando Torres as a potential signing should the club gain promotion to Liga MX.
AS claim the club will look to use its ties to Atletico Madrid to land the Spanish forward this summer if they can make the jump to the top flight.
Roma takeover reports branded as fake
Roma president James Pallotta denied reports claiming Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) wants to acquire the Serie A club.
QSI, which also owns Ligue 1 champions PSG, had been linked with a move to buy up the Italian side as well, but Pallotta branded the reports as "fake" in a response on Wednesday.
De Ligt wants Barcelona move
Matthijs de Ligt wants to play with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona next season, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Despite the player wanting the move to Spain, agent Mino Raiola is pushing for clubs with more financial security like Bayern Munich, Juventus or Manchester United.
Sounders sign 17-year-old star Ocampo-Chavez
The Seattle Sounders have signed 17-year-old Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to a homegrown contract, the club announced on Wednesday.
The forward was a standout for the club's youth team at the Generation adidas Cup and helped lead the club to a youth National Championship.
Real Madrid willing to wait to land Eriksen
The Dane's contract is set to expire at the end of next season
Real Madrid are willing to wait until next summer to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to The Sun.
Eriksen's current contract runs out at the end of next season, and the 27-year-old is showing little sign of agreeing fresh terms with Tottenham.
Madrid will make a move for Eriksen this summer but should Spurs refuse, the Blancos are willing to wait one more year to land the Danish star.
Monaco leading the chase for Seri
Monaco are in pole position to sign Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Daily Mail.
Seri joined Fulham last summer for £25 million ($33m), but was unable to prevent the Cottagers from being relegated back to the Championship.
The 27-year-old wants to leave the club rather than play in the second tier next season, and the former Nice star could be in line for a return to Ligue 1.
Napoli make €18m bid for Trippier
Napoli have made an opening bid of €18 million (£15m/$20m) for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, reports Calciomercato.
Trippier is ready to leave Spurs in the summer after a difficult season, with Manchester United also in the running for the England international.
Tottenham have set an asking price of €35m (£30m/$39m) for Trippier.
Inter scout Tagliafico and Vertonghen
Inter director of football Piero Ausilio was at Tuesday's Champions League match between Tottenham and Ajax, reports Calciomercato.
Ausilio was in attendance to watch several players, including Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico and Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen.
Ajax stars Donny van de Beek and Hakin Ziyech are also possibilities for Inter, but their high price tags would make them difficult for the club to land.
Rangers eyeing loan move for Gray
Rangers are considering a loan move for Watford striker Andre Gray, according to the Evening Times.
Gray, 27, has scored seven Premier League goals this season for the Hornets, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard considering the forward a potentially valuable addition.
Overall, Gray has 12 Premier League goals in two seasons with Watford since joining from Burnley.