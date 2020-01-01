Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kante move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Centre-back concerns won't force Liverpool into the market

2020-09-28T00:00:53Z

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to make any further signings before the transfer deadline, despite concerns over the Reds’ centre-back situation.

The Premier League champions have been left short defensively following injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Both missed last week’s 2-0 win at Chelsea, with Klopp forced to start midfielder Fabinho alongside the ever-present Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd make Kante move

2020-09-27T22:55:44Z

The midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have begun talks with N'Golo Kante's advisors as they look to secure a surprise deal, reports the Mirror

Chelsea are open to selling the Frenchman but Kante will need to take a significant wage cut to secure a move to Old Trafford. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Kante and believes he can strengthen the Red Devils midfield. 

Koeman keen to sign a striker at Barca

2020-09-27T22:40:15Z

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has conceded he hopes to sign a new striker after the departure of Luis Suarez but also admitted he could work without one if needed. 

"It is always good to have another striker for having another plan, it is true we can play without a striker, we have worked how to exchange positions and to be deep when attacking, but it is important to have other possibilities," Koeman said on Sunday after Barca's 4-0 win over Villarreal

"We are working and I hope we can occupy the position of the nine."

Villa set to move for Loftus-Cheek

2020-09-27T22:25:13Z

Aston Villa are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, claims The Sun

West Ham and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old, who will likely struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season. 

Telles agrees to Man Utd move

2020-09-27T22:15:01Z

The Red Devils are closing in on the left-back

Lazio circling for Man Utd's Pereira

2020-09-27T22:05:36Z

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has emerged as a target for Lazio, reports Sky Italy

The Italian club are weighing up a move for the 24-year-old and are expected to start talks in the last week of the transfer window. 