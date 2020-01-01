Cattermole retires at age 32
Lee Cattermole has announced his retirement from professional football... ❤️🤍— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 14, 2020
Thank you for the memories and good luck, Catts! pic.twitter.com/mOrp0LU33I
Ngakia nears Watford move
Former West Ham defender Jeremy Ngakia is close to joining Watford, reports Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2019-20 but was unable to come to terms on a new contract with the Hammers.
Ngakia will sign a four-year deal with the Hornets, becoming their first signing of the summer.
Liverpool not interested in Talles Magno
Liverpool are not interested in a move for Vasco da Gama forward Talles Magno, according to the Evening Standard.
Reports in Brazil suggested the Reds would move for the 18-year-old, who has been compared to his countryman Neymar.
But Liverpool believe they would struggle to secure a work permit for Magno, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Brazil.
Barnsley make offer for USMNT defender Cannon
Barnsley have made an offer for FC Dallas right-back Reggie Cannon, reports MLSsoccer.com.
The 22-year-old has become a target for several European teams after establishing himself as a regular for the U.S. national team.
Barnsley, who narrowly escaped relegation from the Championship in 2019-20, believe they can secure a work permit for Cannon.
Man Utd want £20m for Roma target Smalling
Manchester United are are demanding Roma pay £20 million ($26m) for Chris Smalling, according to The Sun.
Smalling starred on loan for the Serie A side in 2019-20, and the club are keen to land the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a believer in Smalling, who has returned to Old Trafford after his loan's expiration.
Sancho could push for Man Utd move
The winger may try to force Dortmund's hand
Jadon Sancho could push for a Manchester United move should the Red Devils make a bid for the winger, Sky Sports reports.
Dortmund have been firm in their stance that the England star won't be sold, as Man Utd aim to make him their marquee off-season signing.
United have yet to make a substantial bid for Sancho, who could push to move to Old Trafford if that happens.
Premier League breaks silence on Newcastle takeover collapse
Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said Newcastle's proposed new owners turned down the league's offer of independent arbitration regarding their takeover bid, resulting in the collapse of the club's sale.
Masters sent a letter to Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah in what was the league's first official comments after the takeover bid led by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) collapsed last month.
“I fully appreciate that the issue of a potential change in the ownership of Newcastle United Football Club (NUFC) is of great importance to you, as the MP for the area and as a fan, as it is to NUFC’s entire fanbase, and I would like to deal directly with the questions you raise," Masters wrote.
Ex-Liverpool star Fowler slams Brisbane Roar after leaving manager role
Robbie Fowler says he was wrongfully dismissed by the Brisbane Roar, with the former Liverpool star saying that the club "turned gangster" on him.
Last month, the club announced that Fowler would not be returning from England to complete the final year on his contract, stating that the Roar “completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times”.
However, Fowler was branded "selfish" by his former striker Roy O’Donovan for not returning after helping the team turn from bottom feeder to title contender.
Ajax sign Kjaer Jensen
Hi future,— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 14, 2020
Jeppe Kjær is here. 🔮#ForTheFuture x #VelkommenKjær
Benfica announce Vertonghen signing
✍️ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020
Columbus and D.C. United swap Sjoberg & Boateng
The Columbus Crew have acquired winger Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for defender Axel Sjoberg.
Boateng played sparingly for DCU after featuring for the LA Galaxy between 2016 and 2019, making 108 regular-season appearances.
Sjoberg did not appear for the Crew after joining in December 2019. The Swedish defender made 88 appearances over five seasons with Colorado prior to joining the Crew.
Union to sign Aaronson
The Philadelphia Union have signed midfielder Paxten Aaronson to a Homegrown contract, reports MLSsoccer.com.
Aaronson, 16, is the younger brother of Brendan, who has emerged as a breakout star in MLS and has been tipped to move abroad.
McKennie move to Hertha off
Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie's move to Hertha Berlin has collapsed, reports Bild.
The 21-year-old American was said to not be convinced by Hertha as a destination and instead would prefer a move to the Premier League.
Wolves, Southampton and Leicester have all been credited with an interest in McKennie.
Hernandez joins Getafe from Watford
Watford striker Cucho Hernandez has joined Getafe on loan with a view to a permanent move.
OFICIAL| Cucho Hernández es la segunda incorporación del Getafe para la temporada 20/21.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 14, 2020
¡Bienvenido @cucho1099 !https://t.co/DnJW4nnlh6 pic.twitter.com/b6ADdPctcI
The 21-year-old never made a senior appearance for the Hornets, spending time on loan with Huesca and Real Mallorca in Spain.
Ligue 1 sides chasing Bayern's Cuisance
Marseille, Rennes and Bordeaux are all interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Mickael Cuisance, reports Le10Sport.
Cuisance only signed for Bayern last year but has found playing time hard to come by at the Bundesliga champions.
The France U-20 midfielder could move on loan to his home country in search of more playing time.
Van de Beek admits Man Utd move may be off
The Netherlands midfielder is wanted by United and Real Madrid but he has accepted a transfer is unlikely
Donny van de Beek says he is "proud" to play for Ajax and will not complain if he does not get a move away from the club amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Ajax director Edwin van der Sar revealed in June that Van de Beek is a target for United and Madrid following another impressive campaign for the Dutch giants.
However, the Netherlands international concedes that leaving the club this year is unlikely due to the "messy" situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers," he told Fox Sports following Ajax's 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Utrecht on Thursday.
"If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out"
Manchester United 'open to Pogba-Dybala swap'
The Premier League club are reportedly in talks with Juventus over a sensational deal
Manchester United and Juventus are discussing a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala, according to reports in Italy.
Tuttosport say Juve - who have been attempting to negotiate a new deal with Dybala ahead of his contract expiring in 2022 - are open to including him in a swap to bring Pogba back to Turin under new manager Andrea Pirlo.
Pirlo is said to be a big fan of Pogba and the player has long been linked with leaving Old Trafford.
'Inter have resources to sign Messi'
Former Inter president Massimo Moratti says the club have “everything is takes” to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona as fresh rumours continue to swirl regarding the Argentina captain's future.
Moratti ultimately failed in his attempts to lure Messi to San Siro during the early stages of his Barca career, the 75-year-old businessman believes that the club's new owners have everything that would be required to land their dream signing.
Wolves set to beat Lazio to £23m Paulinho
Wolves are on the verge of signing Paulinho from Sporting Braga in a deal worth £23 million, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
Lazio had been trying to sign the 27-year-old and made a £14m ($18m) bid for him, but Wolves look set to win the battle.
Roma and AC Milan join Everton in Maksimovic pusuit
Everton face some competition for the signing of Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic.
Calciomercato.it reports the Serbia international is hesitating over the contract extension the Italian side have offered him and his former coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with him at Goodison Park.
But Roma and AC Milan are also eyeing him up and could make an offer this summer.
Wolves teen Richards signs new contract
Wolves have tied 18-year-old defender Lewis Richards to a new contract.
The teenager was on the bench for the third time as Wolves faced Sevilla in the Europa League and has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third.
Ajax loan Danilo to Twente
Ajax have sent Brazilian attacker Danilo Pereira da Silva on loan to FC Twente.
The 21-year-old scored 19 goals in the Dutch second tier last season but will feature in the Dutch top-flight in 2020-21.
Good luck at @FCTwente, Danilo! 👊— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 14, 2020
Liverpool yet to make Thiago offer
Liverpool have not made an official offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago.
The Reds are reportedly trying to sign the Spain international this summer and the German giants want around €30 million for him.
But Sky Sport in Germany reports there have been no discussions between the two clubs as of yet.
AC Milan offer Paqueta in exchange for €40m Milenkovic
AC Milan are determined to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, but the €40 million price tag slapped on him is too much for the San Siro outfit.
Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old centre-back is high on the Rossoneri's list of targets and they hope to talk Fiorentina down from their asking price by offering Lucas Paqueta as part of the deal.
Pirlo facing Rugani-Romero dilemma
New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is facing something of a defensive dilemma, Tuttosport claims.
The report states that Pirlo is having to weigh up whether to use Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romero as part of his defensive line, with the other likely to go out on loan.
The feeling is that Romero would be the preferred option due to his age and salary, but Rugani's long-term contract and €3m-per-season wages could make it difficult for Juve to find a suitor.
Barca begin search for new boss
Barcelona are already searching for a new head coach despite Quique Setien still being in the dugout, ESPN reports.
It is claimed that the Blaugrana squad, who face Bayern Munich on Friday evening in the Champions League quarter-finals, have little faith in Setien and are keen for a more decorated boss to steer the club.
Potential candidates include Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Camp Nou icon Xavi Hernandez.
Brighton target Reims star Dia
Brighton have joined Marseille in the race to sign Boulaye Dia from Reims, Le 10 Sport reports.
The 23-year-old striker enjoyed a strong season with the French club and has caught the eye of Marseille, but the Premier League side are considering a move for him.
Willian to Arsenal official
🆕 New club. New colours. New beginnings.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 14, 2020
👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, @WillianBorges88! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/B7Tl01BXLe
'Thiago doesn't fit Liverpool's mould'
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago “doesn't fit the mould” of what Liverpool require in their midfield, club legend Steve Nicol has warned, and would only be used as an impact sub or a cup player if the Spain international swaps Bavaria for Merseyside.
Read Nicol's full quotes on Goal
Inter consider Kante move
Nerazzurri eye Blues midfielder
Inter are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, with Antonio Conte's side keen to bolster their midfield options.
Kante, a World Cup winner with France, is widely regarded as being played out of position at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho generally preferred in the holding role.
As such, it is said that Kante is no longer untransferable and the Nerazzurri could look to capitalise on his potential availability.
Roma could sell Juventus & Inter target Dzeko
Edin Dzeko could be on his way out of Roma this summer.
Calciomercato claims the striker could be sold for around €15 million (£14m/$18m), while Inter and Juventus are eager to sign him.
Roma, meanwhile, are already eyeing replacements for him.
Inter ahead of Napoli and West Ham in Mykolenko race
Rafinha set for return to Europe with Olympiacos
Olympiacos are trying to sign ex-Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha, Sky Sport in Germany reports.
The 34-year-old is currently in Brazil with Flamengo and is tied to them until 2021, but the Greek giants can snap him up for free because of a clause in his contract.
Willian set to join Arsenal
Arsenal look set to sign ex-Chelsea winger Willian by the end of the week, Sky Sports reports.
The Brazil international confirmed his departure from the Blues this week after his contract expired and will sign a three-year deal with the Gunners.
Man City target £40m Winks
Tottenham willing to sell midfielder
Manchester City are lining up a summer bid for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old is considered a sellable asset for Jose Mourinho, but the London club want around £40 million ($52m) for him.
Chelsea, Arsenal & Napoli want €25m Reguilon
PSG make contact with Ighalo
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is on Paris Saint-Germain's transfer shortlist and first contact has been made, claims Foot Mercato.
PSG are looking to fill the void left by Edinson Cavani and view Ighalo as an affordable target.
Middlesbrough after Newcastle's Murphy
Middlesbrough are eager to sign Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy on loan next season, according to The Northern Echo.
Norwich and Brentford are also circling for Murphy, who spent last season at Sheffield Wednesday.
Petratos leaving Jets for Saudi Arabia
Newcastle Jets have agreed to sell Dimitri Petratos to an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, reports The World Game.
The Australian attacker has scored 22 goals across 77 appearances for the Jets.
Liverpool in talks for €30m Thiago
Liverpool are in contact with Bayern Münich for Thiago Alcantara. The player would love to join and Klopp wants him (still working also for Wijnaldum to sign a new contract).— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2020
Bayern want no less than €30m to sell Thiago. It’s up to Liverpool now... 🔴 #LFC #Bayern #Thiago
AC Milan interested in €40m Milenkovic
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is wanted by AC Milan, according to Sky Sport Italia.
Milan have offered Lucas Paqueta as part of a possible deal but Fiorentina are instead keen on his full €40 million transfer fee.
Perotti set for Roma exit
Winger Diego Perotti will likely be sold by Roma this summer, claims Corriere dello Sport.
Both Fenerbahce and Saudi club Al-Shabab have shown interest in Perotti, who is expected to cost €2 million.
Man Utd and Spurs could have second shot at Dybala
Manchester United and Tottenham might be given another chance to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, reports the Mirror.
Both clubs were linked with moves last year and could land the Argentine this time around if they're willing to match Juve's €100 million (£90m/$118m) asking price.
Premier League trio circling for Wigan's Robinson
Everton, Fulham and Sheffield United are all battling to sign Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson, claims Sky Sports.
The Blades were close to securing a deal for the 23-year-old before interest from other clubs has seen the transfer put on hold.
Robinson was close to joining AC Milan in January before the deal fell apart.
Barca and Real Madrid set to enter Sancho race
The attacker's list of admirers continues to grow
Borussia Dortmund are expecting Barcelona and Real Madrid to fight Manchester United for Jadon Sancho's signature next year, according to the Mirror.
The English star is now expected to remain in Germany this season with the Red Devils struggling to agree a fee and interest only expected to grow in the attacker.
Diomande departs LAFC
My Path... pic.twitter.com/JjNn5A5249— Adama Diomande (@Diomxnde) August 13, 2020
Man City to swoop for £40m Winks
Spurs star wanted at the Etihad
Tottenham are willing to sell midfielder Harry Winks with Manchester City considering whether to meet their £40 million (€44m/$52m) asking price, reports the Sun.
Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 24-year-old, who may struggle for game time at Spurs next season following their signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.
While City have plenty of midfield options themselves, Guardiola is eager to ensure Winks lives up to his full potential.