Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona plan last-gasp face-to-face Neymar talks

Sanchez set to complete Inter move
The Chilean will move on loan to Italy
Alexis Sanchez is set to complete his Inter move soon as a deal is imminent, according to Corrire della Serra.
The Chilean will arrive as part of a loan deal with Inter paying €5 million (£4.5 million/$5.55 million) to sign him.
Inter have made move for Sanchez with a loan of Joao Mario to Lokomotiv Moscow.
Inter near Biraghi deal
Inter are closing in on the signing of Cristiano Biraghi, according to Sky Sports.
The club is set to complete a deal with Fiorentina in the coming hours as the left-back will move to Inter.
As a result, the future of Dalbert remains up in the air as the Brazilian decided whether or not to join Fiorentina.
Pogba 'could use' Zidane and Madrid
Paul Pogba's brother Mathias says the Manchester United midfielder "could use" Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid.
The midfielder has been linked with a move all summer, but, with just days left in the window, looks likely to stay at Old Trafford.
PSG make offer for Guerreiro
Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to sign Raphael Guerreiro, according to Bild.
The Portuguese fullback has been offered a new deal by Borussia Dortmund, as his current deal is set to expire in 2020.
Even with an increase in salary proposed, he has not accepted as he waits in an effort to figure out a move to Paris.
Tebas speaks out against Manchester City and PSG
La Liga president Javier Tebas says free-spending Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are a danger to football.
Tebas says clubs like PSG and City, as well as a European Super League, could threaten football as we know it.
Barcelona plan face-to-face Neymar talks
The La Liga champions are making a last-ditch attempt to sign the Brazilian.
Barcelona are planning a second face-to-face meeting with Paris Saint-Germain representatives over the potential signing of Neymar, according to Esports RAC1.
Despite the difficult nature of any deal to land the Brazilian, Barca are meeting with the Ligue 1 club to see if there is any possibility of re-signing their former player.
However, negotiations have not been particularly positive so far and the Catalan giants are keen to make a last-ditch effort to land the 27-year-old forward.
Premier League to discuss summer transfer deadline
Premier League clubs are considering discussing whether or not to change the summer transfer deadline next season, according to Sky Sports.
The English window shuts nearly a month before the European one this summer and several clubs are keen to extend it.
In 2017, fourteen clubs voted in favour of a change in this window, with five voting against and one - Burnley - abstaining.
Fanni signs for Montreal Impact
French defender Rod Fanni has returned to sign a one-year deal with Montreal Impact, the club have announced.
Fanni had joined Impact in 2018 from Marseille and made 27 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring once.
The Frenchman, 37, can play at both right-back and centre-back.
Fenerbache want Schick
Fenerbahce want to sign Roma forward Patrik Schick, according to Skor.
The Czech striker, 23, scored five goals and registered three assists from 32 appearances in all competitions last term.
However, he didn't feature in Roma's opening game of the season and could be tempted to leave following Edin Dzeko's signing a new contract.
Barca see Neymar signing as impossible
Barcelona believe that signing Neymar is essentially a lost cause, according to El Chiringuito.
Barca have spent heavily in the window so far, bringing in Antoine Griezmann and have been trying to use players as makeweights.
However, Philippe Coutinho's departure has meant the loss of a major option in those negotiations and it looks increasingly likely that the Brazilian will stay in France.