Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ole airs sack fears in dressing room rant

Clash with Liverpool could prove pivotal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears a heavy defeat in 's next game against will result in his sacking, reports the Mail

The Norwegian is under pressure with the Red Devils in the midst of their worst start to a league season for 30 years.

Speaking on Sunday, Solskjaer described the clash at Old Trafford on October 20 as the 'perfect game'. But privately he fears another loss would put pressure on the club to make a change.